Several Characters From The Peacemaker Will Appear In James Gunn’s New DC Projects

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is seen for sentencing and in full post-production, James Gunn is ready to return to DC Extended Universe.

The director had an interesting success with The Suicide Squad. Despite the fact that the film did not finish curdling at the box office, he swept HBO Max. It must be said that, where it was most noticed, it was in the United States. The film was released simultaneously in theaters and streaming, hurting box office receipts.

After The Suicide Squad, Gunn continued with The Peacemaker, the series starring John Cenawhich he repeated as his character in the film, Christopher Smith.

The pace of the series, the balance between comedy, action, drama and suspense and an opening sequence that you are currently recreating in your mind, made The Peacemaker a success, worthy of a second season.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

In addition, James Gunn has several DC projects in the works for which details are not abundant. Although, speaking with The Playlist, Gunn has cleared one of the doubts.

The filmmaker wants to have stars from The Peacemaker again. Gunn doesn’t specify which characters they will be, but makes it clear that he wants to retain that tone that has resonated well with DC fans.

“I’m working very seriously on another DC project, where I’m very involved in writing and directing it. There will be a mix of the Peacemaker characters in the other series I’m working on. And I’m also involved with a couple of other DC things.“.

Another of the DC projects that sound strong is the Amanda Waller spin-offwith Viola Davis returning as his character. Nevertheless, Gunn clarified at another point in the interview that this series is not 100% confirmed, yet.

What DC characters that he has already used will James Gunn use again in his future projects? That is something that only the filmmaker himself and his associates know.