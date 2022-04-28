Several classic The Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory free on Steam

Bethesda announced that today, April 27, the migration of its launcher on PC to Steam, allowing you to import the games purchased from the Valve store, as well as many of the saved games -although the company warned that in some cases a manual copy would be necessary-. As a gift, Bethesda offers some of them for free, specifically two RPGs The Elder Scrolls and the shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena It tells of when Imperial warrior mage Jagar Tharn betrays Emperor Uriel Septim and imprisons him in an alternate dimension, later usurping his identity and throne. A lonely prisoner must travel to the most famous and dangerous places in Tamriel to gather the shards of the Chaos Staff, save the emperor, and free the Empire.

In The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall The ancient golem Numidium, a powerful weapon once used by the great Tiber Septim to unify Tamriel, has been found in Iliac Bay, sparking a power struggle in which the King of Daggerfall is assassinated. Now his spirit roams the kingdom. Emperor Uriel Septim VII sends his champion to the province of High Rock to End the spirit of the king and prevent the golem from falling into the wrong hands.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, developed by Splash Damage, is a free-to-play, multiplayer, and objective-based World War II first-person shooter. It supports up to 32 players and you can choose the Axis or the Allies to fight in six maps inspired by real battle locations. Play as one of five classes (Engineer, Medic, Soldier, Field Ops, Covert Ops) as you collaborate with your team to complete the key objectives needed to win.

Ms The Elder Scrolls for veteran fans

Two more have been added The Elder Scrolls more classics on Steam, although in this case they are not free -a price of 5.99 euros-: