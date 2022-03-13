Several COVID-19 vaccination centers will close in Puerto Rico

Given the notable reduction in the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Several vaccination centers will close in the coming days, confirmed Lilliam Rodríguez, director of VOCES, the Vaccination Coalition.

Rodriguez reported that, as of Wednesday, the centers that had been located in the Aguadilla Mall, San Patricio Plaza and The Outlet Mall 66, in Canovanas, will not operate.

“Very few people are coming to the vaccination centers to get vaccinated. That has made us reassess (the operation of) fixed vaccination centers,” he said.

In addition, the organization will relocate the Vacukids facilities in Plaza las Américas in the space where adults are vaccinated, on the first level of the shopping center.

“We want to further strengthen communities, look for pockets where there is a shortage of (people with) reinforcements”he indicated.

As an example, he mentioned that in Guánica, Cabo Rojo, Hatillo, Loíza and Naguabo the reinforcement rate is less than 50% of its population.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Report in Puerto Rico, as of this Friday, there were 810,544 people with the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but not the booster.

“Citizens must be reminded that the pandemic is not over. They have to reevaluate their health and the most effective tool is vaccination. The decision is in your hands,” he maintained.

Regarding the VOCES vaccination centers that will remain open, Rodríguez pointed out that the one in Plaza las Américas and Mayagüez Mall will continue to vaccinate children and adults. Meanwhile, those at the Cantón Mall (Bayamón) and Las Catalinas Mall (Caguas) will offer the vaccine for adults seven days a week and the pediatric one, from Friday to Sunday.

Dr. Miguel Colón commented that the few hospitalizations for COVID-19 that they are seeing are of unvaccinated people, without the booster or immunocompromised.

“That is the importance of the third vaccine, it lowers the possibility of hospitalization, even with omicron. Everyone has to put on the ‘booster’ (reinforcement), especially now that there are no restrictions,” Colón said, anticipating that cases are expected to rise in the coming weeks.