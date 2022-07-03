News

Several dead after shooting in a shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark

(CNN) — Several people were killed after a shooting at a shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, local police said during a press conference on Sunday.

One person, described as a 22-year-old ethnic Dane, has been arrested, while a thorough investigation is carried out across the country, Copenhagen Police Chief Soren Thomassen told reporters.

Thomassen added that the police cannot rule out that the incident is related to terrorism.

The shooting occurred on Sunday near Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital, police said.

At least three people have been hospitalized in connection with the shooting at the Copenhagen shopping mall, a hospital spokesman said on Sunday.

No details were provided to CNN about their condition after they were transferred to Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital, but more staff were called in to deal with the emergency, according to the spokesman.

Images on social media showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers at the scene.

People running during the evacuation of the Fields shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022 after Danish media reported a shooting. Credit: OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

