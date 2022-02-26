Several Dominicans are stranded in Ukraine

The Dominican Embassy in Germany manages the departure of several Dominicans that are found stranded in ukraineafter the Russian attack, a consular official told Diario Libre on Thursday.

In addition to the case of the young Escarlin Cuevas, who announced through her Instagram account that she is stranded because the airspace was closed, she stated that there are other Dominicans in the conflict zone.

However, the embassy did not confirm the number of Dominicans with whom he is in contact. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that at the end of the afternoon they will offer official data in this regard.

The Dominican Escarlin Cuevas said that it is located in the city of Izium, which is eight hours from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, and an hour and a half from the areas that are attacked by Russia. She had a flight scheduled for next Saturday, but due to the conflict between Russia and Ukrainewas suspended.

The Dominican Embassy in Germany with concurrence in Ukraine has posted on their social networks the contact numbers in case of emergency.

Telephones: +49 151 46730536/ +49 176 750 669 74

Embassy address: Cicerostrasse 21, postal code 10709, Berlin, Germany.

Emails: embgermany@mirex.gob.do, infoembgermany@mirex.gob.do

Contact with the Directorate for the Protection of Nationals Abroad 809-987-7001 exts. 7597 and 7595.