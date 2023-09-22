Several esports organizations want to join Apex Legends esports, says pro player

Apex Legends esports has seen an exodus of esports organizations in 2023. However, one professional claimed that others are interested in joining.

Apex Legends Esports has seen an exodus of esports organizations in 2023 following a dispute between the ALGS and EA/Respawn teams over in-game cosmetics and revenue sharing. Big-name organizations like NRG Esports, G2 Esports, Cloud9, and Team Liquid have all left esports, with some criticizing the developers for their lack of financial support.

However, one professional player, former NRG star Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton, has claimed that several organizations are looking to enter Apex Legends for the next season.

Apex Legends is currently out of season. Several teams and organizations are shuffling their roster to form the most competitive team possible, which would be the best time for potential organizations to join esports.

New Organizations May Be Entering Apex Legends Esports

“There are actually a large number of organizations, although none of them very large, that are interested in entering Apex,” sweetdreams said in a recent livestream.

He also said that many organizations have contacted him personally since NRG left esports on September 15. The player said that he does not see himself joining any of the organizations looking to enter Apex for Year 4 of the ALGS, and that he will likely sign with an organization that is already in the space.

While the departure of so many high-profile organizations has been alarming for those in the industry, some organizations that are still committed to Apex Legends have expressed their support for the competition and EA.

“EA is far from the worst game developer out there and they don’t deserve all the attention they get at Apex ATMs. I would love for them to do more for organizations in general, but honestly they are investing more in their esports every year,” said Alliance CEO Jonathan Berg on September 19.

Fans will have to wait and see which organizations will join the Battle Royale esport, as the next season will begin sometime this winter.

