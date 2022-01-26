Several Fast & Furious cars will be auctioned for charity

That of Fast & Furious is undoubtedly one of the most loved and long-lived film sagas in Hollywood, which today has 9 films plus a tenth in the pipeline. In twenty years of history they have been many cars were shown on the big screen and some of these are about to be auctioned.

It often happens to hear about Fast & Furious cars being auctioned, just last November 2021 we told you about a 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Paul Walker and put up for sale after the appearance in the very first film of the saga. At the beginning of 2021, waiting for the release of the ninth film, we also counted how many cars were destroyed in the course of the Fast & Furious saga, among those that remained intact we find a Chevrolet Fleetline from 1956 driven by Dom to Cuba, one Ford Fairlane of 1956 appeared in the opening scene of Fast & Furious 8, a Buick Regal Grand National from 1987 led by Vin Diesel in the first film of the saga, close to being auctioned at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

Dozens of cars, not just Fast & Furious, will be driven for charity, think of a 1976 AMC Pacer used for the film Wayne’s World, a 1977 Firebird Trans Am SE driven by Burt Reynolds, a 2007 Bentley Continental GT donated by Bret Michaels – with part of the proceeds going to his Life Rocks Foundation.