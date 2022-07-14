Several municipalities in the west are under warning of flooding by trough

Six municipalities in western Puerto Rico are under flood warning due to a trough that the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan predicted that it will produce showers and thunderstorms on the island this Wednesday, particularly in the afternoon hours.

For Lajas, Sabana Grande and San Germanthe urban and creek flood bulletin will be in effect until 5:00 in the afternoon.

meanwhile, for Mayagüez, Hormigueros and Cabo Rojothe warning will be active up to 45 minutes later.

“Heavy rains due to downpours and thunderstorms” are expected, so the federal agency warned of possible “minor flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas,” as well as “increases in normally dry streams and creeks.”

This morning, the meteorologist Gloria Rivera explained to The new day that the dense cloud of dust from the Sahara that prevailed in the region for the past three days will dissipate this morning, which will give way to more humid air that will help cloud formation.

“We have a trough to the west of the region that is giving us quite a bit of cloudiness across the local area. This cloudiness will persist causing downpours on the island”said the expert by telephone, while indicating that the downpours would be locally strong.

The meteorological agency stipulated in its weather forecast that there is a moderate risk of urban flooding and small streams for the east and southwest, although almost the entire island -except the northwest- is under low risk in this same line.

Likewise, there is a low risk of thunderstorms for the entire eastern half and the west-southwest quadrant.

Rivera pointed out that a tropical wave is approaching the local area, so this humidity pattern with showers and thunderstorms would prevail until the weekend.

Although for today there is no warning regarding maritime conditions, the meteorologist warned that they will begin to deteriorate starting tomorrow, Thursday, when the wind speed increases.

“We continue with a moderate risk of marine currents for the north coast of Puerto Rico, some beaches in the south, as well as Vieques and Culebra. Maritime conditions will begin to deteriorate starting tomorrow, with waves that can reach up to seven feet. The reason is because of the speed of the wind that will be blowing at a rate of 15 to 20 knots”, he detailed.

Regarding temperatures, he said that highs in the mountains will be in the high 70s Fahrenheit, while low-lying and coastal areas will be in the low 90s Fahrenheit.

Some heat indexes, particularly in western towns, could exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, weather conditions in the tropical Atlantic are calm and without systems under the watch of the National Hurricane Center.