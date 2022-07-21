Several parts of the US are going through a heat wave with temperatures above 37 ºC with no respite in sight

Unprecedented heat wave hits the US 4:18

(CNN) — A dangerous heat wave that has weakened the central-southern United States spread across the country this Wednesday: there are around 110 million people under heat alerts in more than two dozen states from California to New England. Many areas have recorded temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius, and have even exceeded 37 degrees Celsius.

That has led public officials to issue a strong warning to citizens: stay in cool places and be aware of others.

The most intense heat remained in the southwestern and south-central United States, with maximum temperatures exceeding 37.7 degrees Celsius in some parts, including Texas, where sweltering conditions have spurred record levels of energy consumption.

Lawton, Okla., tied his record on Wednesday with a thermometer reading of 43.8 degrees Celsius. A daily record high was set in Abilene, Texas, which registered 43.3 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the state, including Austin, Del Rio and San Antonio, also broke daily records with temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

But parts of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast, including New York City, Philadelphia and Boston, were also under heat advisories Wednesday and these cities are expected to remain hot through the weekend.

In New York, residents are being urged to stay indoors in the coming days to avoid “hazardous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness,” said Jackie Bray, commissioner of the US Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Division. condition. Most places in the state reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit and higher, according to the National Weather Service.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency through Thursday and announced that at least 12 community centers will open for anyone who wants to cool off. More than 50 water rides will be available at city parks and playgrounds, she said.

Philadelphia declared a “heat precaution” from noon Tuesday through Thursday night, urging people to avoid being outside from noon to 5 p.m. and use air conditioners or fans, the city said in an email. to CNN.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health declared its first heat health emergency of 2022 on Wednesday due to “extremely hot conditions.” The declaration will activate emergency programs that include special field teams conducting home visits and outreach for the homeless, the city said in a statement.

A heat health emergency is declared when “temperatures rise high enough that vulnerable people, especially our elderly neighbors and family members, are at increased risk of heat illness or death,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

And it’s not just the United States: The climate crisis has pushed weather to extremes around the world, with a scorching heat wave hitting Europe this week as well.

Heat wave produces record temperatures in Oklahoma and Texas

For much of the south-central United States, Wednesday’s heat only added to the brutal temperatures the region had seen in recent days. In Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, a series of record high temperatures were set for that particular day.

In fact, Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Oklahoma and western North Texas, with record temperatures in Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Tuesday, the Austin area had reached 37.7ºC on 38 of the last 44 days, according to the weather service.

“We’re asking people to save energy so the systems continue to work,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday. “We’re asking everyone to do that so we can get through this together.”

The heat is testing the air conditioning units. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates about 90% of the Texas power grid, set a one-day record for power demand on Tuesday and another record was expected on Wednesday, an ERCOT spokesman said.

In Oklahoma, where temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit across much of the state Tuesday, extreme heat and drought have led to wildfires and rural water system outages, a spokeswoman for the Department of Emergency Management told CNN. and Oklahoma Homeland Security Keli Cain.

The heat is helping water pipes break in some Oklahoma communities, which in turn is causing those communities to advise residents to boil their water. Because the predominant soil type in Oklahoma is clay, extreme temperatures constrict the soil, causing it to shift and break pipes, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality’s water division.

In Arkansas, the city of Mountain Home reached 41.6 ºC this Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. “This would break the old record of 38.9 degrees Celsius on this date set in 2012. Official record reports don’t go out until midnight, but it sure looks like a new record,” the service wrote Wednesday night.

What to do to face the heat wave in the United States? 0:50

Energy staff help cities weather heat wave

As longer periods of excessive heat have become more common, some local governments have hired specialist staff, such as “heat chiefs”, to help navigate the response to heat waves.

Miami-Dade County heat director Jane Gilbert told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday that Miami now has nearly twice as many days with a heat index (how the air feels) over 90 degrees than in the 1970s.

“And we’re having many, many more days with the heat index, the most extreme levels of 39, 40 (degrees Celsius),” Gilbert said. “That is not only worrying for people’s health, but also for their pockets. Our outdoor workers can’t work as long, they lose time from work. People can’t afford this air conditioner, the higher cost of electricity It is an economic and health crisis.”

“The elderly, young children, people with certain health conditions may be more vulnerable to heat. It’s really important to monitor those people and make sure they have the ability to take care of themselves,” Gilbert said.

David Hondula, director of the Phoenix Office of Heat Mitigation and Response, echoed that sentiment, saying, “Heat can affect everyone, we’re all at risk.”

Heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, according to Kimberly McMahon, public weather services program manager for the National Weather Service.

“Heat affects everyone by limiting the body’s ability to cool down,” McMahon said. And high humidity only further limits that ability.

“Sweating removes 22% of excess body heat by redirecting heat into sweat evaporation,” said CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

“High humidity means there is more moisture in the air. Since there is much more moisture in the air, it causes sweat to evaporate more slowly, which leads to a decrease in the body’s natural ability to cool itself. That’s why heat indices on a day with high humidity can feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature,” Shackelford added.

Too much heat and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat rash, heat exhaustion “and worst of all, heat stroke which can cause death,” McMahon said.

— CNN’s Michelle Watson, Dave Hennen, Joe Sutton, Rebekah Riess, Paradise Afshar and Mike Saenz contributed to this report.