Entertainment

Several players dismissed before the tour in Japan

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Paris Saint-Germain logo

Just a week ago, the PSG began its preparation with the return to training of several elements, some of them ahead of the game, such as Neymar Jr, Marquinhos Where Lionel Messi. Today is the turn of Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe Where Marco Verratti to get back on deck. the PSG will play their first friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen this Friday, July 15 before a departure from Japan for a ten-day summer tour.

Layvin Kurzawa dismissed

And on this occasion, several clues should emerge as to the strategy of the new sports management on the transfer window. Indeed, according to information from Santi Aounaseven to eight red and blue players will not be invited to this summer tour at Japan where the PSG will play three friendly matches. According to this source, one of these players should be Layvin Kurzawa. For the rest, the journalist does not specify the rest of this list. Nevertheless, in all likelihood, it will consist of many undesirables such as Julian Draxler Where Mauro Icardi. This will therefore make it possible to make a first “skimming” of the Parisian workforce for the next few weeks and the 2022-2023 season which will arrive soon enough.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

The movie with Emma Stone that is trending on Prime Video

5 mins ago

‘Euphoria’: Will Zendaya Direct a Season 3 Episode?

5 mins ago

Anitta sweeps Italy with the most elegant fishnet dress of the summer | Fashion and Beauty

16 mins ago

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend are rarely seen and remind us that true love comes at the right time

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button