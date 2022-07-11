Several players dismissed before the tour in Japan

Just a week ago, the PSG began its preparation with the return to training of several elements, some of them ahead of the game, such as Neymar Jr, Marquinhos Where Lionel Messi. Today is the turn of Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe Where Marco Verratti to get back on deck. the PSG will play their first friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen this Friday, July 15 before a departure from Japan for a ten-day summer tour.

Layvin Kurzawa dismissed

And on this occasion, several clues should emerge as to the strategy of the new sports management on the transfer window. Indeed, according to information from Santi Aounaseven to eight red and blue players will not be invited to this summer tour at Japan where the PSG will play three friendly matches. According to this source, one of these players should be Layvin Kurzawa. For the rest, the journalist does not specify the rest of this list. Nevertheless, in all likelihood, it will consist of many undesirables such as Julian Draxler Where Mauro Icardi. This will therefore make it possible to make a first “skimming” of the Parisian workforce for the next few weeks and the 2022-2023 season which will arrive soon enough.