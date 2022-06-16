Several rock legends will pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters

Last March, Taylor Hawkinsthe drummer of foo fighters, was found dead in a Colombian hotel. The reason for his death was related to drug abuse. Since news broke of the legendary musician’s death, the Foo Fighters have canceled all of their shows, including the one scheduled for Osheaga-Festival from Montreal.

It was on June 15 that two musical events that will pay tribute to the rock legend were announced. bearing the name of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concertsthese two shows will celebrate the life, memory and music of this musical icon.

The first concert will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the first wave of guest artists was confirmed and among them are several music industry landmarks. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will therefore be able to count on the presence of Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, Mark Ronsonmembers of Queen, the police, Rush, Kiss, The Pretenders, Motley Crue, Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Supergrass.

Also, for the London concert, a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and of Chevy Metal is planned.

All of these artists will perform the songs Taylor loved and created alongside his trusty bandmates; FF Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, pat smear and Rami Jaffee.

Moreover, the TAylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit UK and US charities chosen by the Hawkins family. These recipients and further details will be announced shortly.

Speaking of rock legends, remember that several renowned artists had reacted to the death of their colleague through social networks.

“ Taylor Hawkins was truly a wonderful person and an incredible musician. My heart, love and condolences go out to his wife, children, family, band and fans. See you soon, on the other side », launched Ozzy Osbourne on Twitter.

” Shocked and saddened to hear that @taylorhawkins passed away today! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, friends and @foofighters fans. Sad », launched Gene Simmons.

” God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your unstoppable spirit and rock power. Rest in peace my friend wrote Tom Morello.

” So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor. », launched Billy Idol.

“ In complete disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, bandmates, crew, friends and all who have been touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. It’s incredibly sad “wrote the group Nickelback on Twitter.

“ Wordless and completely drained. Taylor was a great guy, father and husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What terrible news “wrote Paul Stanley.

Of course, several other artists in the music industry had also paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

All that to say that we can’t wait for all the details of these two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to be revealed.