Several rumors surrounding Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez spread when they go out together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have gone through several ups and downs during their on-and-off relationship. The former couple and their whirlwind romance had captured the hearts of their fans. Even though the two have gone their separate ways now, many still love the duo.

Being a celebrity of their status and fame, it was obvious that several rumors around them were spreading. From Justin allegedly cheating on Sel to speculation that the Only Murders in the Building actress and Kendall Jenner had a feud over Bieber, a lot has made headlines.

Speaking of rumors, in 2014, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez made headlines because of alleged leaked chats containing despicable messages and n*de photos of Justin to Gomez. According to RadarOnline, the Baby singer allegedly sent derogatory insults and unwanted n*des to his then-girlfriend. Some screenshots of these messages were also shared.

In the same year, Justin Bieber made headlines after his house was raided by police, after he was accused of causing the death of his friend. $20,000 damage to a neighbor’s house. “You need to fucking grow up. I hope you go to jail for the egg attack. You deserve it at this point,” Selena Gomez said. Gomez further called Justin a “drug addict” and said, “you need help.”

“‘F*CK YOU!!!!! I need to grow? Ha OK ! Enjoy life without me, B*TCH,” Justin allegedly told Selena. “I can’t hear you with my money, baby!” You’re only famous because of me. You know. I know it. Everyone knows it. Goodbye. … Go fuck someone else. Keep that talentless p*ssy away from me! ” He continued. It was also said that he sent photos of dicks to Sel.

However, shortly after these screenshots went viral, a representative for Selena Gomez’s side said that these texts are “not real”. While Justin Bieber has never approached them.