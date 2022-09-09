Several towns are under urban flood warning

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan issued an urban and small stream flood warning for several towns in the west-northwest and north of Puerto Rico this afternoon.

The municipalities under urban flood warning are:

– Ciales, Morovis and Orocovis until 6:15 pm

– Aguada, Añasco, Lares, Las Marías, Moca, Rincón and San Sebastián until 5:45 pm

– Carolina and San Juan until 5:15 pm

“At 2:33 pm, Doppler radar indicated an area of ​​heavy rain caused by thunderstorms. This event could cause urban and minor flooding. Up to an inch of rain has fallen, but another inch of rain is expected to accumulate over the area in the next few hours.

The meteorological agency indicated that the Limón River above Lake Dos Bocas is flowing at high levels. “Communities along this river, especially along flood-prone areas, should consider moving to a higher location,” it said. the SNM.

The SNM urged citizens to avoid flooded roads and do not cross the affected roads with your car.

The precipitation developed as a product of the combination between the humidity that prevails in the region and the heat that accumulated during the morning and early afternoon hours.

At the time of this publication, another area with showers and some localized thunderstorms was impacting some towns north of the Cordillera Central.

As the wind blows more from the southeast, it is the towns between the north-central to the west that would receive the highest concentration of rainfall this afternoon.