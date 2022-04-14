NewsWorld

Several towns with tourist destinations have more than 10% positivity for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

With 30.4% positivity, Orocovis, a municipality in the center of the island known for being a place with many chinchorreo businesses, currently stands out as the town with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate on the entire island.

Salinas (24.8%), Santa Isabel (24.7%), Guayanilla (21.7%) and Arroyo (19%), all coastal towns located in the south of the island, are the other four municipalities with the highest positivity for the virus, according to an analysis of data from the last two weeks (March 29 to April 13).

According to the COVID-19 Monitoring Report in Puerto Rico, prepared by the Dr. Rafael Irizarry With data from the Department of Health, Morovis (18.8%) and Adjuntas (18.7%), located in the mountainous area of ​​the country, as well as the southern town of Ponce (18.1%), one of the largest in the country, stand out for the number of infections, as well as Dorado (17.8%) and Loíza (17.1%), very popular destinations for their beaches and businesses with views of the north coast of the country.

In total, 54 towns have a positivity rate that exceeds 10%, many of them highly popular destinations on holidays, including Cabo Rojo and Luquillo, as well as Naranjito, Canovanas, Barceloneta, Río Grande, Arecibo, Cataño and Aguadilla. , among several more.

Here is the full list of the remaining 44 towns with more than 10% COVID-19 positivity:

Quebradillas (16.2%)

Coamo (16.1%)

Guaynabo (15%)

Camuy (14.8%)

Utuado (14.4%)

High Toa (13.9%)

Rio Grande (13.6%)

Corozal (13.6%)

Gurabo (13.5%)

Watery (13.5%)

Orange (13.4%)

Juana Diaz (13.2%)

Canovanas (13.1%)

Villalba (12.9%)

Guayama (12.8%)

Citron (12.8%)

Barcelona (12.7%)

Upper Trujillo (12.4%)

Cayey (11.9%)

Toa Baja (11.6%)

Barranquitas (11.6%)

Bundle (11.5%)

Caroline (11.3%)

San Sebastian (11.3%)

Yabucoa (11.0%)

High Vega (10.7%)

The Stones (10.7%)

Arecibo (10.6%)

Luquillo (10.5%)

Manatee (10.4%)

Aibonite (10.3%)

Good Waters (10%)

Slabs (10.0%)

Catano (10.0%)

Lares (10.0%)

Anthills (9.9%)

Reeds (9.9%)

Sideburns (9.8%)

Caguas (9.8%)

Mocha (9.7%)

San German (9.7%)

Saint Lawrence (9.6%)

Aguadilla (9.5%)

Red Cape (9.4%)

