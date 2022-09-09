Several tracks will be closed in San Juan for the filming of Fast & Furious and for two races of the “Lola Challenge”

Two sections of important roads in San Juan will be closed for several hours between this Friday and tomorrow, Saturday, during the filming of scenes for the new movie in the “Fast & Furious” saga and the performance of races related to the “Lola Challenge”.

The lieutenant Elvin Zenoof the Highway Patrol Division, confirmed to The new day that one of the roads to be closed will be the exit ramp that leads from the Minillas Tunnel to the Minillas Government Center buildings, in santurce.

On its Twitter account, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) reported that the exit to the Minillas buildings It will be closed from 9:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.. In that period, the filming of the film should occur.

All tunnel lanes will be available for traffic, but congestion is expected, Zeno explained.

Meanwhile, the filming will also entail the temporary closure of the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge in both directions.

The Autopistas de Puerto Rico company, which manages the bridge, explained that the closure will be from 6:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the afternoon.

“Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes such as PR-26 for routes between San Juan and Carolina, and Ramal 8 if driving between Río Piedras and Carolina”the company said in a press release.

He also suggested that they be attentive to the “variable messages located before the entrances to the bridge.”

Closures in Old San Juan and Puerta de Tierra

On the other hand, Zeno indicated that several roads in Old San Juan, Puerta de Tierra and the County will be closed for a time in the morning on Saturday and Sunday due to the races of the event “Lola Challenge”, a non-profit organization that raises funds for various initiatives in support of women.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the 10-kilometer race will start at 5:00 in the morning from the Ballajá Barracks in Old San Juan, along Norzagaray Avenue, then along Muñoz Rivera Avenue past the Capitol to the former Department of Justice in Miramar.

From there they will return by the same route to Plaza Colón, cross San Francisco street until they reach San José street and return to Ballajá until they reach San Felipe del Morro castle.

Then, on Sunday will be the 21-kilometer race, which will start at 4:30 in the morning from the Morro towards Norzagaray, then they will take Muñoz Rivera avenue passing the Capitol, and at the KFC restaurant they will turn right towards Constitución avenue.

They will continue until they reach the Dos Hermanos Bridge, where they will take Ashford Avenue towards Condado and Mc Leary Street. At Parque Barbosa they will turn left and then take Calle Park Boulevard. They will turn right again onto Calle Guerrero Noble. They will then follow Laurel Avenue and Isla Verde Avenue to the bridge area.

On the way back, they will take the same route until they reach El Morro.