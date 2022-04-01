Several US senators are concerned about the merger of Xbox and Activision

Four US senators have sent a joint statement to the Federal Trade Commission of the United States claiming to be “deeply concerned” because Microsoft’s proposal to buy Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars (more than 62.259 million euros at current exchange rates) may impact accountability requested by the workers of the company directed by Bobby Kotick.

“The proposed merger has already impeded unionization efforts and undermined workers’ demands for accountability,” reads the statement signed by Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehousewhich has been published by The Wall Street Journal and VGC. “Over 1,800 Activision Blizzard employees signed a statement asking Mr. Kotick to step downor, one of the key demands of union organizers.”

“However,” the argument continues, “the deal with Activision Blizzard proposed by Microsoft is protecting Mr. Kotick, keeping him in his role as CEO until at least 2023 and guaranteeing him hundreds of millions of benefits and a potentially large compensation more than $14 million if you don’t voluntarily resign.”

The senators assure: “This lack of accountabilitydespite the fact that shareholders, employees and the general public are calling for Kotick to be responsible for the culture [labora] that you have created, it will be a unacceptable result of the proposed acquisition by Microsoft”.

A Activision representative has declared to WSJ: “This is a compelling transaction for all shareholders, including workers.” Lisa Tanzi, Microsoft Corporate Vice Presidenthas also spoken with the same header: “We believe that Activision Blizzard will continue to make progress and we are committed to progressing further once the deal closes.”

Several lawsuits against Activision Blizzard for the cases of harassment that the CEO supposedly knew about

Activision Blizzard Face Off, among many others, to two major demands from state agencies. The first of them, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, is the one that brought to light the internal problems of the company and is still going on. The second, from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of the United States, it has been resolved: the company will pay $18 million to the victims who avail themselves of that plan. However, those who do so under that agreement will not be able to take advantage of a possibly more beneficial agreement that the Californian department could achieve in a trial that will take place in February 2023.

When terminations occurred at Raven QA, employees were told that performance was not a relevant factor. This is perfectly portrayed by the work and dedication of the employees that were let go. Several were known top performers and even team leads on the Raven QA team. #WeAreRaven pic.twitter.com/l7IfBOQIdZ ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 8, 2021

Own Bobby Kotick, according to information that emerged in November 2021, was aware of accusations of mistreatment of women in the company and even threatened to kill an assistant. After this information was made public, more than 1,800 employees signed the group’s statement ABK Workers Alliance (which tried to become a union, without success) for the CEO to resign. Despite the fact that, for the time being, ABK has not been able to form a union that brings together all the company’s workers who want to be part of it, Raven Software, an Activision studio, has been able to unionize in a historic movement in the video game industry of the american country