Several victories from Soriana in the Senior European Badminton Championship in Slovenia

An outstanding performance came to fruition as it obtained, for the first time in history, victories for badminton from Soria in matches of an international championship of the highest level.

The competition held in the Slovenian town of Ljubljana for seven days, brought together 1083 athletes from 33 countries, not missing any power from central and northern Europe, as well as Anglo-Saxon players. The level was very high with rackets that have played at the absolute highest level, some of them even being Olympic players.

The first game for the Sorianos, which was the first Soria victory, was achieved by the mixed doubles +45 pair formed by the Soria-CS24 Badminton Club player Santiago Martínez together with the Extremaduran from the Leganés Badminton Club, Beatriz Martín. The match faced the Swiss couple formed by Thierry Meylan and Catherine Ferrantin and was decided in three sets, placing the couple in seventeenth place in Europe.

After this first triumph, the consequent spirit helped the Sorianos to achieve victories, achieving two triumphs Manuel Acero and José Carlos Pérez and another thanks to David Hernansanz.

In the +50 category, the two representatives of the Soriano club, Manuel Acero and José Carlos Pérez, both won victories in both the singles and mixed doubles.

Manuel, after being exempt in the first match of the individual draw, beat Serbian Zoran Stepanovic. After winning the first set and being defeated in the second, he got rid of the Balkan by a comfortable 21-13 in the third set and thus stood in the round of 32. Similar trajectory followed in the mixed double. After also beating the Swiss couple formed by Christian Baumgartner and Erika Mäder in three sets, they were defeated in the round of the top thirty-two by the Danish-English couple who would take the gold and who prevented Manuel from advancing in the draw together with Nieves de la Fuente from Rioja.

For his part, José Carlos Pérez, a native of Cidones, had to reach the third set to win a very tough match against the Slovakian Peter Socha in the individual modality. After dominating the first set, the pressure of a great competition could with the soriano to fall by 21 to 23. With more confidence in his game, he prevailed with some comfort by 21-15 and 21-14 thus achieving his long-awaited first win.

In the next round, the Polish Tomasz Stopa was waiting for him, being a rival of a proven level. Jose Carlos played perhaps one of his best matches to see himself dropped 21-18, 19-21 and 17-21, the match being even until the last moments of the third set.

In the mixed doubles, together with Begoña Duque, from the Leganés Badminton Club, they defeated the Italian couple in the second round by two sets with great solvency, to be defeated by the Swedish couple formed by Stefan Grahn and Ann-Charlotte Ryrman, seeded of the tournament, equaling the round of his partner Manuel Acero.

For his part, David Hernansanz, in the very tough +35 category, had no luck in the draw knowing that the best chances of overcoming the previous rounds were in the individual draw. Having studied the game of the Pole Adwin Putteeraj, he managed to put on the track the expected tactics to win with some comfort by 21-11. The reaction of the Pole was immediate, taking the second game 21-15. In a third set of numerous alternatives, David knew how to be more focused in the final stretches to win 21-18 and obtain a triumph of great value. He was knocked out of the competition by the number one seed.

The doubles matches, both for men, with Sebastián López, and mixed with the Valencian María José Mompó, were expected to be very complicated due to the level of the English and Estonian couples, respectively. Despite standing up in both games, David was outplayed in both games.

As for the men’s double modality, the highlight was the performance of the couple formed by Manuel Acero and Santiago Martínez in the +45 category. After losing the first set, they could not materialize the game point in the second set that would have taken them to a third set losing 23-21.

The performance from Soria was completed by Sergio Latorre and Cristina Puebla from the AD89. Without a doubt, Cristina, the female representative of the delegation, was the least fortunate in the draw, finding herself matched in the three modalities with English and German rivals, one of the most powerful delegations on the continent. In individual she faced the English Natalie Taylor, seeded, who, with a level of the best, got rid of Cristina. This same rival was her opponent in the women’s double modality, also falling on the English side, partnering Cristina Puebla with the Catalan Elena Barberà.

In the mixed double, the sixth player from Soriano entered the fray, Sergio Latorre, who with Cristina faced the Germans Sebastian Nieke and Linn Witt. The Burgenses played a very serious game despite losing in two sets. Finally, Sergio Latorre together with the Catalan Christian Vidstein fell defeated in the first round against the French Romain Pavie and Fabien Porchet.

The Soriana expedition returned with a very good taste of little since, although there are players of a much higher level, the experience gained in previous competitions, as well as the contribution of training and filming in national competitions has led them to advance rounds in the top continental competition.