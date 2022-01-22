Severance pay, here’s how to calculate it on salaries from 1,000 to 2,000 euros

Here are some particularities that not everyone knows about severance pay: severance pay, even when it is possible to receive it.

We rely on accountants for all the extra work calculations. We know our salary, but we are often not that good at calculating more extensive things, such as the net salary for billing. But we would also like to understand what will become of ours Tfr, even if we are not in a hurry. And is it possible in this case, to take the account?

It helps us, a calculation of businessonline.it. Today, however, let’s go specifically on salaries, of about 1,000-2,000 euros per month. And therefore, here is the first calculation: for an income of 20 thousand euros per year, after thirty-five years of work, we will have a severance pay of around 37 thousand euros. If, on the other hand, we can count on double the income, the final tally will be almost double, reaching 70 thousand euros.

Low pensions, up to 1,800 euros more per year for those who submit this form to the post office

Severance pay: this is what it will amount to at the end of the work

The severance indemnity it is also called liquidation, and it is the right of the worker, once a subordinate employment relationship is terminated, to receive an amount that has accrued from month to month, while working. For the provisions that are correct at the moment, every worker in the private sector, with a length of service equal to at least 6 months, with the exception of agricultural, domestic, companies subject to insolvency procedures or in crisis, will be deserving to request the their Tfr.

But if we wanted to touch the figures, here are the examples for us. Let’s do a calculation on a job ended after 35 years. For an annual gross salary of 20,000 euros, we have to calculate 1,382 euros as gross annual severance pay, with 23.4% of the rate applied, 1,059 euros of net annual severance pay. Conclusion, € 37,065 for the net severance pay after 35 years of work. Let’s say instead that the salary brings us to 40,000 euros of gross annual salary. We will end up with 2,764 euros of gross annual severance pay, at 26.9% of the applied rate, 2,020 euros (net annual severance pay), and therefore precisely, 70,700 euros of net severance pay, again in the thirty-fifth year of work.

Working in human resources, a career full of responsibility but well paid

And here at least, how to try to calculate it. It could also help you calculate the costs of a mortgage and understand if you can get it. But we also want to understand one more thing. It could ask for a severance pay before our career ends? Yes, there are also some requirements that protect the employer, so that this phenomenon does not last too long. However, in the event of resignation or dismissal, the same regulations also help the worker, in some cases. In fact, this can take his due, if his minimum seniority accrual is 8 years of service with the same employer.