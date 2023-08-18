Severe condemnation of the man who inspired a possible dream for which Sandra Bullock won an Oscar

Michael Oher, former player and star of the NFL (National Football League, known in Spanish as Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano) and is known as the inspiration for the film. a possible dream ,weak side), with Sandra Bullockfiled a petition in Tennessee Probate Court, accusing Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to them nearly two decades ago by signing documents making them their guardians instead of their adoptive parents.

was nominated for the film oscar as Best Picture, and Sandra Bullock won an Academy Award for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy.

champion in Super Bowl In XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens, the former star denounced the family that had welcomed him for seeking guardianship of him in order to enrich themselves for the film, which raised over $300 million,

Michael Oher, when he was a football player. AP photo

In the said film, some part of the story of the former player was told. Ohr, an 11-year-old black boy living on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, is taken in by a wealthy white family who, according to the film, adopt him.

Michael, who has great sporting skills, won the affections of mom Leigh Anne Tuohy (as we said, played by Sandra Bullock), her husband, Sean, and their two sons, Collins and Sean Jr.

The Tuohy family encourages Oher to attend college and hone his physical skills, which eventually make him a star in the NFL.

Sandra Bullock posing with her Oscar Award for the film in March 2010. AP photo

what are you asking for

In the petition filed Monday in Shelby County Probate Court, Ohr requested that the guardianship be terminated along with a full accounting of the income derived from the use of his name and history. You are also requested to pay the amount due to you along with interest.

Oher accused Tuhiz of enriching himself at his expense by “publicly and falsely” representing himself as his adoptive parent “until this application was filed”.

Michael Oher, Collins Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy talk with Pastor Kerry Shook in March 2010. They mingled very well there. AP photo

Ohr discovered this lie in February 2023, to his disgust and embarrassment, when he discovered that the guardianship he had agreed to on the basis that accepting it would make him a member of the Tuohy family, was in fact , No family ties were provided to him. Tuohys. ”, as per the petition.

Ohr, who has never been a fan of the film that details his lifeThe petition also requests that Tuohies be sanctioned and required to pay compensatory and punitive damages as determined by the court.

Steve Faresi, one of three attorneys representing the Tuohys, told The Associated Press on Monday that they would file a response to the allegations in court, but declined to comment further.

The former athlete, who never liked the film, asks that Tuhys pay him compensatory damages. AP photo

Sean Tuohy indicated that he and his wife would end their guardianship if Ohr wanted it.

“We are devastated,” Tuohy said, “it is upsetting to think that we will make money off of any of our children. But we will love Michael at 37 just as much as we love him at 16.”

Oher accused the family of never taking action to obtain custody of her from the Tennessee Department of Human Services before her 18th birthday. Guardianship papers were filed in May 2004, five months after Ohr turned 18.

