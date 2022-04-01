Severe dengue presents with acute liver and kidney failure in a child, according to a clinical case

The syndrome also compromised pancreatic function and multiple intracranial hemorrhages.

A child receives an injection against dengue. Photo: Shutterstock.

A healthy six-year-old boy suffered significant complications from the dengue virus that compromised several organ functions, according to A case clinical report in the Department of Paediatrics, University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka.

The patient presented with symptoms of high fever, headache, diarrhea with blood and mucus, body aches for five days, and swelling in the right knee joint for two days, according to the case report in the Journal of Medical Case Reports. .

The final diagnosis for this patient was dengue hemorrhagic fever with multi-organ involvement, including acute liver failure, pancreatic involvement, coagulopathy, arthritis, acute kidney injury, and multiple intracranial hemorrhages.

The pediatric patient was managed with blood, platelet, and cryoprecipitate (plasma protein fraction) transfusions, as well as intravenous antibiotics, in addition to renal and hepatic support, in the intensive care unit.

On the 14th day of illness, due to multiple intracranial hemorrhages, the patient succumbed to the disease.

“The child developed several unusual presentationssuch as acute liver and kidney failure, disseminated intravascular coagulopathy, pancreatic involvement and multiple intracranial hemorrhages, which are part of hemorrhagic dengue syndrome,” says part of the case, which calls for awareness of the impact of this viral syndrome in the lives of pediatric patients.

In Puerto Rico the dengue is an endemic diseaseas in a hundred countries in tropical regions and subtropics of the world.

It is characterized by a viral infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes, with clinical manifestations that can include an asymptomatic course, up to a dengue serious. It can also affect any organ of the body, manifesting itself atypically.

According to the Weekly Report on Arboviral Diseases of the Department of Health, in 2021, 574 confirmed cases of dengue and 63 probable were reported. In addition, there were 261 related hospitalizations, 73 severe cases and two deaths from this disease.

So far in 2022, six confirmed cases have been reported, two hospitalizations and one severe. The validated cases have been presented in Toa Alta, Bayamón, San Juan, Canóvanas and Humacao.

