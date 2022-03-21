Severe Weather Alert for Texas Raised to Level 4 of 5

Related Video: Guide to Prepare Your Home for Winter Storms 2:17

(CNN) — The United States is bracing for severe storms to hit parts of the southeastern United States, with damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes forecast.

The US Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has just updated the severe weather watch for parts of central and eastern Texas, raising the risk of severe storms and tornadoes to a level 4 out of 5.

“Several tornadoes, including the possibility of a few strong tornadoes, along with very large hail and damaging winds are expected this afternoon through tonight,” the SPC noted.

Level 4 risk covers nearly 3 million people and includes Austin and College Station.

A level 3 risk has been issued for Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston and includes more than 14 million people. Storms are expected to peak in the late afternoon into the evening hours, including the possibility of strong tornadoes after dark, which are especially dangerous.

Additional Level 4 of 5 risk is also in effect for tomorrow in areas further east including Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Jackson, Mississippi.

Warning for storms in Texas

A powerful low pressure system that swept through the western highlands on Sunday will become the catalyst for a multi-day outbreak of severe weather this week in the southern plains and Gulf Coast region.

Beginning Monday, more than 20 million people along the Gulf Coast could be affected by destructive winds, very large hail and tornadoes.

For the Ark-La-Tex region, the tornado threat increases during the overnight hours. Tornadoes that occur at night are more than twice as likely to be deadly than those that occur during the day.

When tornadoes occur during the day, people are awake, alert, and make a conscious effort to look for weather alerts. At night, it’s a different story. Making sure you have a weather radio, weather app on your phone, or some other alert system to wake you up is imperative if you live in an area that expects severe storms overnight.

For Tuesday, the threat of severe weather increases as it moves farther east. The potential for strong tornadoes, hail, and destructive straight-line winds exists from Lafayette, Louisiana, east to Huntsville, Alabama.

— CNN’s Pedram Javaheri, Mike Saenz and Allison Chinchar contributed to this report.