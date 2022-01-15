Sevilla-Betis, Jordan hit from the stands: race suspended

It was a great game, a criminal ruined it. Derby night at Benito Villamarin, ‘El Gran Derbi’ as they call it here. Betis-Sevilla for the second round of the Copa del Re. Great environment, a goal from Papu Gomez, a draw directly from a corner kick by Nabil Fekir who surprises the third goalkeeper of Sevilla Alfaro, and while Betis celebrates, the crime. From the corner of Betis they launch an auction that hits Joan Jordan in the head, the referee is casually two steps away from the Sevilla player. Fekir is still there embracing his companions when De Burgos Bengoetxea picks up the object and takes it to the tunnel area.