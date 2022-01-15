Sports

Sevilla-Betis, Jordan hit from the stands: race suspended

Posted on

In the first knockout round of the Copa del Re a great goal by Papu Gomez, the equalizer by Fekir, then the crime: Sevilla leave the field, Betis are undecided, then the official decision

by our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

It was a great game, a criminal ruined it. Derby night at Benito Villamarin, ‘El Gran Derbi’ as they call it here. Betis-Sevilla for the second round of the Copa del Re. Great environment, a goal from Papu Gomez, a draw directly from a corner kick by Nabil Fekir who surprises the third goalkeeper of Sevilla Alfaro, and while Betis celebrates, the crime. From the corner of Betis they launch an auction that hits Joan Jordan in the head, the referee is casually two steps away from the Sevilla player. Fekir is still there embracing his companions when De Burgos Bengoetxea picks up the object and takes it to the tunnel area.

The sequel

Joan Jordan gets up, argues with the Betis fans, she seems to be fine. Then he sits down and is examined by the doctor. The stretcher arrives, but Joan Jordan leaves the field on her own feet. Because Sevilla decided to leave the pitch, while those of Betis split: some remained on the lawn, others left. Game stopped for about three quarters of an hour, until the official news: game suspended pending further decisions. It seems probable that Sevilla will win by default.

January 15 – 11:03 pm

Source link

