Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid – Match Report – April 17, 2022

(EFE) — Real Madrid won 2-3 at Sevilla and is closer to the LaLiga title after undergoing a remarkable metamorphosis in a second half in which they dominated from start to finish.

He sealed a creditable comeback with goals from the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes, Nacho Fernández and Karim Benzema, after going into the break with a 2-0 draw.

After a great first half by Sevilla, which stifled the leader with its pressure and took a 2-0 lead with goals from the Croatian Ivan Rakitic and the Argentine Erik Lamela (minutes 21 and 25), Madrid changed the setting in the second, to come back and he achieved it with sufficiency with goals from Rodrygo (m.50), Nacho (m.82) after another Vinicius was annulled before considering the referee, after consulting the VAR, who touched the ball with his forearm and the decisive of Benzema already in 92.

It seems that Carlo Ancelotti’s team has taken a liking to living on the wire. In the Champions League he has survived critical moments against PSG and Chelsea, against the Londoners this week. At the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, the only stadium in which no one had won the competition, he rose again from the ashes in a match plagued by controversy and claims on both sides.

With six games to go, Real Madrid is fifteen points ahead of Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​who have pending this Monday’s match against Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano next Sunday, and Atlético de Madrid, who agonizingly overcame Espanyol with a penalty at the last minute.

Nacho scored the equalizer for Real Madrid in Seville. AP Photo

Sevilla took advantage of its best staging to become owner of the game and the scoreboard. After claiming a penalty from Diego Carlos, Julen Lopetegui’s team scored two goals in four minutes, the work of Iván Rakitic (m.21), from a direct free kick, and the Argentine Erik Lamela (m.25), in two actions that left portrayed Brazilian defender Eder Militao.

The Andalusian team, however, also claimed a second yellow against Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in the action in which his compatriot had to leave injured. Ancelotti did not want risk and replaced the young Frenchman in the intermission. His replacement, the Brazilian Rodrygo, who was key against Chelsea, was also key against Sevilla.

He shortened distances. With the goal, Real Madrid improved considerably and Sevilla were left in the dark. In another controversial action, the referee annulled Vinicius’s goal by hand. This decision further upset the leader. Nacho, as soon as he entered the field, signed the tables (m.82) and in the extension Rodrygo reached the bottom line and found Benzema to sign the final 2-3.

Atlético de Madrid had to wait even longer against Espanyol. At 100 minutes, in the latest LaLiga goal, the Belgian Yannick Carrasco converted a penalty decreed by the referee after going to the video arbitration by Raúl de Tomás to establish the 2-1.

play 2:01 Ferreira Carrasco put the mattresses ahead in the 52nd minute of the game and Raúl de Tomás matched it at 74. In added time, a handball by RDT was sentenced as a penalty and Carrasco himself made it 2-1 at 99.

Diego Pablo Simeone’s team, after the disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League against Manchester City, had the merit of securing the points with one less man due to the expulsion of Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia for a double warning with twenty minutes to go and with 1- 0 on the scoreboard after Carrasco himself opened the account, which was one of the substitutions introduced by the Argentine coach in the intermission.

Espanyol, who already lost to Atlético in the first round in a long extension, equalized with a goal from Raúl de Tomás a quarter of an hour from the end, but did not know how to take advantage of the approaches against a saving Jan Oblak in at least three occasions, and paid the striker’s hand at the last moment.

The fight for salvation is getting closer every day. In the absence of Cádiz playing this Monday, penultimate, at the Camp Nou, the last two won, Alavés and Levante, and, before Elche’s ‘flight’, the four teams that are above the red zone, Mallorca, lost , Granada, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano.

In the only meeting on Sunday with groups involved, José Luis Morales was once again the true ‘commander’, conductor and executor of a Levante that does not give up and is now only four points away from permanence.

The Valencian team, with two assists and a penalty goal by Morales, took a win for Nuevo Los Cármenes against Granada (1-4), which is, together with Mallorca, just one point behind Cádiz.

The ‘comandante’ manufactured the first goal for Dani Gómez with a beautiful change of pace on the goal line and a pinpoint pass, forced the penalty that he converted himself and offered the Frenchman Mickael Malsa the 0-3.

Granada did not get anything. He was weak at the back, he did not take advantage of his options and to top it off he was left behind by a double yellow against Germán Sánchez when the referee, after going to video arbitration, decreed the penalty for the second Levante goal. Álex Collado seemed to cover up the defeat in the extension and save the particular difference (the Andalusian team had won in the first round in Valencia 0-3), but there was still time for Roberto Soldier, former striker of the Nasrid block, to seal the 1-4.

Although the mathematics still do not certify it, Celta left the permanence tied with their victory in San Mamés against Athletic (0-2), which makes their European dream even more complicated.

A subtle touch by Iago Aspas, a center by Brais Méndez, and a tremendous long shot by Fran Beltrán, certified the victory of the Argentine team Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet to close the streak of four games without winning, three of them lost.