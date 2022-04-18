Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Was Lopetegui wrong in removing Tecatito Corona when Sevilla was winning?

ANDl Sevilla suffered a painful defeat against Real Madrid. It was terrible because of how it came about, since at the end of the first half won by a resounding 2-0. Few could have imagined that Ancelotti’s team was going to turn the match around and win by an amazing 2-3.

Tecatito Corona was one of the great highlights of Sevilla. in the first part did a lot of damage entering from the left flank. In fact, the second goal comes around with the footballer leaving signs of its enormous quality. He was being key in the offensive plays of the locals and being a nightmare for Lucas Vázquez, who was playing at right back.

It is true that the scenario changed completely in the second half, when Real Madrid brought in Rodrygo. Sevilla conceded a goal and suffered a lot, but Corona was still one of the few offensive resourcesone of the players who could bring danger to the opposing area.

Lopetegui had already substituted Martial and Papu, both forced by physical problems, but what few could have expected was the move he made in the 62nd minute, when he decided to remove Acuña, who had been injured, and Tecatito Corona from the pitch. Julen gave entrance to two footballers with a marked defensive cut, such as Augustinsson and Gudelj. Nothing to do with the Argentine and the Mexican.

Sevilla, far from improving, worsened their performance, gave the ball to Real Madrid and struggled to pass midfield. Only Ocampos, who also came on in the second half, was able to create some danger. He clearly missed Corona, which had been essential in that first hour of the match to get the ball into the opponent’s area. In the end, Sevilla lost the match and remains in the air if it was a mistake to do without Tecatito when things were more difficult for Sevilla. The result It says yes.