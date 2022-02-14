Sex and romance after 60: here’s how they change and the myths to dispel

How does the sex and theEros who is approaching 60 years or has already passed this age threshold? There silver age it does not represent an impediment to sex lifewhich can be satisfying regardless of age and which can turn into an even more intense and rewarding experience over the years.

The majority of over 60 he is a participant and protagonist of his own love sphere. A recent survey conducted on the occasion of the celebration of Saint Valentine from Cocoonersthe main community of active and passionate over 60s: 60.7% of the Seniors involved in the survey, in fact, declared that they have a more than active sex life.

How sex changes after 60

The Cocooners survey helps dispel some myths aboutlove experience of the over 60s. For most of the respondents, in fact, the world of eros it is not reserved exclusively for the youngest: sexual activity is present in the life of 52.4% of the interviewees, although 46.4% underline that the language with which one speaks to one’s partner is evolving. To become predominant over the years, for example, is the romantic component.

There frequency of intercourse inevitably undergoes some changes, however there are surprises: only 27.4% have few “meetings” per week, while 14.3% say they live moments of passion at least once within seven days. While 8.3% say they have a “good average”, 2.4% admit to engaging in sex often and willingly. “ The cliché of the over 60 who does not have a love life belongs to a certain type of vision, often supported by the media, which is undoubtedly not ours – comments Viviana Musumeci, co-ordinator of the editorial staff of Cocooners.com. – In society, the ‘cocooners’ are much more satisfied and resolved than one thinks, they live life fully also from a sexual point of view “ .

Benefits of sex: less stress, more self-esteem

Eros helps you feel alive, wanted and loved, regardless of age. Sexual activity helps to reduce it stress and to live more serenely, also thanks to the release of serotonin which boasts a high relaxing potential, so much so that it is considered the “hormone of happiness”. Sex is also a fundamental element to improve both personal self-esteem and cohesion of the couple, objectives always of primary importance.

The Cocooners survey also focuses on the desire that over 60s feel towards their partner: 21.4% of respondents said they still feel a lot physical attraction towards your sweetheart. Finally, an even higher percentage, equal to 32.1%, corresponds to Seniors who put the first place displays of affection and who have never stopped saying “I love you”, While 15.5% admit to saying these words only occasionally.

In any case, the protagonists of the silver age are fully aware of how important it is to fully enjoy the sentimental sphere by carving out special time to spend with your partner, even under the sheets. Let this be precisely the secret of longevity?