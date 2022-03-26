Sex between nurses in the hospital, the scandal breaks out in the Neapolitan area

A story which the top management of

Asl Napoli 3 Sud

the healthcare company responsible for the area, and on which a political-institutional debate has been unleashed which also involved the part linked to the trade union world.

According to what those who have seen the USB support report, the videos would always show the same people,

with faces not obscured

at different times, who after having secluded themselves in the same room indulge in effusions and explicit sex.

The camera would have been hidden in that place, it is the reconstruction considered most plausible at the moment, with the knowledge that it could have captured the images of the

“secret meetings”

.

Because only now the images have come out and if especially in the past there have been reports to the internal bodies of the hospital, these are the two main points on which the

internal investigation

already started by Napoli 3 Sud.

