Sex between teacher and underage student, the video ends up on Snapchat: arrested

A gI was a deputy of a high school of the Florida was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a student. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated that Ayanna Davis, 20, a professor at Lakeland High School (LHS), was arrested last Friday after a video started shooting of her on Snapchat while having sex with one of his students. Although authorities have not yet been able to locate the video, the underage boy who filed the complaint said the footage was shown to a large group of school football players.

The sheriff’s office claimed that Ms. Davis had “Unprotected sex” four times with the young man, who is believed to have 16 years or less. The student told authorities that he had intercourse with the teacher twice at his home and twice at Ms. Davis’s home. “He was in a position of influence over the victim and he took advantage of it,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ms. Davis was hired as an alternate English teacher through a staffing company called Kelly Education Services. The company said the young teacher was hired on Aug. 23 after a thorough background checks and an examination of his educational qualifications. She has now been barred from working at any public school in Polk County.

Last updated: Thursday 16 December 2021, 22:22



