Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa

Hello Doctor Image : BBC

The BBC has announced that Ncuti Gatwa of sex education has been chosen like the new star of Doctor Who. The doctor number 14 will hit the small screen in 2023.

“There are no words to describe how I feel. A mix of being deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little scared,” Gatwa said in a statement released by the bbc. “This role and this show mean a lot to so many people around the world, including myself, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors has assumed that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will do my best to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and to be able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly smart and full of danger. . An actor’s metaphorical playground.

Gatwa, known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy series, will also appear on the movie Barbie from Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie. Gatwa will assume the leading role of the outgoing Jodie Whittaker, whose final episode of Doctor Who I know will broadcast at the end from 2022 as part of the 100th BBC anniversary. Presumably, and as ordered the tradition Gatwa will make his debut as a Doctor at the climax of this episode during the 13th regeneration of the Doctor, before officially becoming in the Doctor in 2023 under the direction of the new showrunner Russel T. Davies.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks in the door and it’s so bright and bold I am in awe and thank my lucky stars,” Davis said in a statement. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized the Doctor and the TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to begin”.

Doctor Who it will be issued in BBC One and BBC America later this year.