‘Sex Education’ actress joins the cast of the new ‘Barbie’ movie – FayerWayer

A new project is coming to the door and the fans of ‘Sex Education’, because one of its main actresses is linked to a story that has nothing to do with this youth series of Netflix that has broken all the schemes by openly addressing the issue of sexuality and relationships.

And it is that to the surprise of many, Otis’s impossible love and who goes by the name of Maeve in the plot, will go from being a bitter and somewhat dark girl to being a “pink” sensationas she will join the new production that is being prepared to show a new stage of the renowned Barbie doll.

This filled the fans of this young woman who is growing more and more within the entertainment industry with joy, because despite the fact that her roles have always been very dramatic, With this one, she could be showing that she is willing to do anything and does not want to be pigeonholed into a single gender. For this reason, everyone is attentive to what he will have to assume within this story.

‘Sex Education’ actress joins the cast of the new ‘Barbie’ movie

Those who were “hooked” with Maeve’s character in ‘Sex Education’ They couldn’t resist her sarcasm and the way this girl brought out her character. She was able to create a precedent even when He left aside the protagonist of this story to “couple” with the malicious and paraplegic boy who also earned the affection, respect and admiration of the public.

But, for now it is only known that Emma will be in this tape that will star Ryan Gosling who will play the handsome Ken and Margot Robbie who will do the same as the famous Barbie. This couple promises to impact even more, so it is most likely that the famous “Maeve” will possibly play the role of the little sister of this Mattel doll.

All this It is part of the speculation that fans of the actress have made, since the incredible resemblance between them has always been commented on, so it is not surprising that this role fits very well due to the similarity that exists between the two. And it is that even Robbie herself commented on one occasion that once she took off the “boom” of ‘Sex Education’, more than one fan or co-worker congratulated her on her performance.

This was something that she did not understand until she managed to watch the series and meet Emma. After this, she accepts all kinds of confusions or comparisons that the public makes of them. So The cordiality and empathy between the two will be essential so that they can work together on this project, which is estimated to come out in early 2023. However, more than one already wants to know more details about what these beautiful stars of the streaming platform will look like, which is captivating their millions of followers more and more.