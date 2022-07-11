‘Sex Education’ loses one of its protagonists for the fourth season

the star of sex educationPatricia Allison, who has played Ola since the first season, will not return for the fourth season of the Netflix comedy series. Allison announced her decision during an appearance on the British radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie.

“I loved being on Sex Education…but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four. Other opportunities have presented themselves. I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve honestly loved it.”

When asked if it was a difficult decision to make, Allison replied:

“Absolutely. I think I have to say goodbye at some point, which is a bit sad, but other things are to come.

Ola was first introduced during the first season of sex education as a potential love interest for Otis. The two got together at the end of the first season, but broke up at the beginning of the second after discovering they were sexually incompatible. This paved the way for Ola’s relationship with fan-favorite Lily (Tanya Reynolds).

In the same season, Ola and Otis found out that their parents – Jakob, Ola’s father, and Jean, Otis’s mother – were dating. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Joy, sister to Ola and Otis, in the third season finale of the Netflix series.