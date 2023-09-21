Sex Education star Gillian Anderson had nightmares after filming some episodes of ‘The X-Files’ due to scary stories

It’s been 30 years since we first met Mulder and Scully x files. This 1993 science fiction thriller TV show that ran for 11 seasons follows two FBI agents, Mulder (played by David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson).

His job was to investigate all these unsolved cases, known as the X-Files. These cases involved some serious supernatural and paranormal elements.

x files This is that rare show that seems to survive the era it came out in and still hold up well today. One of the key things that makes it a great show is its balance between myth-arc episodes monster of the week Episode. These factors keep the audience engaged and wondering what the next horror is around the corner.

The show thrilled not only the audience but also its leading lady Gillian Anderson, who suffered a few minor breakdowns during its filming.

x files Gillian Anderson got chills on set

Gillian Anderson reveals these minor problems she faced during her tenure x files, The 52-year-old actress played her character for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002. And guess what? He also reprized his role in 2016 and 2018 when they revived the show.

There is no doubt that this show has made her one of the famous actresses in the entertainment industry as a TV icon, but it also put a lot of pressure on her.

Recently, ET Online shared a flashback (the first) on-set interview of Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny. In the interview, Anderson shared that she would have nightmares when she read a particular script. , The first night she went to bed. Anderson said during the latest heart Roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I suffered a few minor breakdowns during that time.”

She shared how she wanted to leave her iconic Dana Scully role behind and not look back after the show ended:

In the end, I couldn’t talk about it, I couldn’t see it, I couldn’t see the pictures, I couldn’t. I needed to immediately immerse myself in theater in another country. And then after a while, I was able to embrace it again, but when I started to embrace it, it was almost like I detached myself so much that I was looking at the image as if It may be some other person. When you immerse yourself as completely as we can and we do for so long, there’s not going to be any results. There will undoubtedly be consequences.

The discussion also included other actresses like Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen, Sarah Paulson and MJ Rodriguez.

x files It was painful not only for Gillian Anderson but also for her children

Gillian Anderson admitted that one episode x files It was very scary for her children. It was so scary that he had nightmares for two weeks continuously. The TV star confessed in a pre-recorded interview on This Morning:

“There’s one that I thought was mild – it’s my favorite. They’ve all seen all the Harry Potter movies and Lord Voldemort.”

sex education The actress further said:

“There are a few that are funny, there was a flying vampire kid in the episode who delivers pizza.”

Anderson was talking about an episode called bad blood since Season Five, which was very scary. The mother of three continued, ““It turned him off The X-Files for life.”

Watch x files On Hulu.

Sources: ET Online, The Hollywood Reporter, This Morning