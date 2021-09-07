Sex Education, the trailer for the third season

ROME – Netflix release the Season 3 trailer from Sex Education , which will be available from 17 September 2021 with eight new episodes , in all countries where the service is active.

It’s a new year: Otis has casual sex, Eric And Adam they have formalized their relationship and Jean is about to have a baby. Meanwhile, the new principal Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to restore the standards of excellence of the Moordale, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush on, while a lost voice message still looms.

Among the new cast members also: Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, the older brother, the most successful and decidedly less modest of Adam’s father; artist Dua Saleh, making his acting debut as Cal, a new non-binary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové as Anna, the adoptive mother of Elsie, Maeve’s little sister. The series stars: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Themes Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with contributions from Jodie Mitchell. The third season is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo, with Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell serving as executive producers.

Watch the Sex Education Season 3 Trailer