Sex in an elevator? Scarlett Johansson spoke about the rumors of a sneaky meeting with Benicio del Toro

In the year 2004, Scarlett Johansson Y Benicio, the bull they were linked through a strange rumor that the two had been seen in an intimate situation in an elevator. The actors would have met there to be together, in the middle of a party at the famous Hollywood Chateau Marmont hotel that took place after the Oscars. Although the actor alluded to the subject on one occasion, Scarlett had never talked about it. Until now.

In dialogue with the podcast 9 to 5ish, the actress of story of a marriage He did not want to leave room for doubt. “There was a rumor that circulated for a long time that I had sex in an elevator, and that was a story that followed me for a long time, but I always thought it was something scandalous” , expressed Scarlett, who flatly denied the version, although without mentioning Del Toro in his brief disclaimer, which did not lack a certain humor.

Scarlett Johansson denied having been with Benicio del Toro ROBYN BECK – AFP

“I always asked myself : ‘That must be difficult, the elevator ride is short’, and also the logistics were unappealing to me,” she joked, adding, “I’m a person who is very afraid of being caught doing something I shouldn’t, so that story seemed even more absurd to me.” In the year they were linked, Scarlett had told the magazine Allure that Del Toro seemed to him “a fabulous man”.

Benicio del Toro also spoke about the rumors of romance with Scarlett Johansson

As for the Oscar-winning actor for Traffic, his version of events seems to be different. In 2005, when interviewed by Esquiredid not categorically deny the rumor as his colleague did. “Have I ever had sex with Scarlett Johansson in an elevator after an awards show? Well… like… I don’t know, I don’t know, let people imagine what they want . Surely it happened before and I don’t think it will be the last time, “he said, and then made a reservation. “The Chateu Marmont is only eight floors, I would still be trying to take off my jacket on the second floor,” she pointed out.

In August of last year, Scarlett Johansson became the mother of Cosmo, the first child she has with her husband, comedian Colin Jost. The couple married in October 2020 in a private ceremony.

“We are very excited to inform you that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married this weekend in an intimate wedding, surrounded by family and loved ones”, reported at the time from the official Instagram account of the organization Meals on Wheels.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, happy marriage

The two had gotten engaged in May 2019. The actress discussed the proposal during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was amazing. It was a James Bond situation,” Scarlett began. “He is very charming, very caring and romantic. It was very personal, without a doubt a special and unforgettable moment for both of us.” , express.

“I was totally surprised. One can imagine what that moment will be like, but when it really happens It’s a beautiful feeling beyond imagination. When someone tells you that he wants to spend the rest of his life with you, it is something special and charming, ”she concluded.

Scarlett Johansson, on the Ellen show, told how they proposed to her – Source: theellenshow