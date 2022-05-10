Sex: integrating dirty talk in three steps

While dirty talk during sex might be something to spice up, or just want to try, it can be hard to get into. So there are several ways to get over it.

Pspeaking has never been so complicated. To counter boredom, strengthen the connection between partners, avoid silence or simply because it’s exciting, dirty talk is the ally of many people during sex. It consists of communicate during sex about how we feel, what we like, what we would like to do or to make any other comments aimed at raise the desire and the pleasure.

But here it is, dirty talk is not innate for everyone. And for good reason, when you’re not used to it, it can quickly intimidate, annoy or give the impression of being ridiculous. For take it easysexual health and wellness media outlet Kama shared an Instagram post with several possibilities.

The dirty talk without discomfort

There are three ways to incorporate dirty talk into sex, and each has multiple levels of intensity, according to Kama:

Communicate excitement : for starters, it is quite possible to precede the sounds to the actual words. These will better introduce the dirty talk. It will therefore consist of describing to our partner what makes us feel what he or she is doing. This can be verbalizing how enjoyable one finds what is happening, how much excitement there is, etc.

: for starters, it is quite possible to precede the sounds to the actual words. These will better introduce the dirty talk. It will therefore consist of describing to our partner what makes us feel what he or she is doing. This can be verbalizing how enjoyable one finds what is happening, how much excitement there is, etc. Say what you want to do to your partner : “Whisper in his ear what you want to do to him, recommends Kama. Playing with the tone of your voice: more authoritarian, sexier, more naughty”… It is thus possible to describe a sexual practice or what you want your partner to feel.

Say what we want him or her to do to us “If you feel comfortable, try to take control by giving instructions on what makes you feel good and what you would like him or her to do more,” the outlet explains.

