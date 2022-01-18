“Sex is binary”, so the popularizer dismantles the transgender ideology

Richard Dawkins against gender. The famous scientific popularizer and exponent of neo-Darwinism, a convinced atheist, as reported by Sheet, has recently published an essay published on Areo and translated from the French express entitled “ Race is a spectrum, sex is damn binary “with which he will surely infuriate the LGBT community and transgender activists, the same ones who made life impossible for the British teacher Kathleen Stock, whom Dawkins himself has strenuously defended in recent months. The most famous atheist in the world, in fact, is the ‘the latest in a series of intellectuals and feminists such as the famous writer JK Rowling or the aforementioned Stock who dared to challenge the woke madness and the transgender ideology, according to which gender would predominate over biological sex. An indisputable dogma in the era. political correctness at all costs.

Dawkins challenges politically correct and gender insanity

Like Rowling and Stock, the champion of science has also ended up in the crosshairs of the politically correct piscopolice, accused of “transphobia”. Because of his claims, he was “disowned” by the American Humanist Association, after being awarded Humanist of the Year in 1996 for his significant contributions in this area. “ Unfortunately – the association announced last April – in recent years Richard Dawkins has accumulated a number of statements that use the pretext of scientific discourse to belittle marginalized groups, an antithetical approach to humanist values. His subsequent attempts at clarification are inadequate and convey neither sensitivity nor sincerity. As a result, the AHA Board concluded that Richard Dawkins no longer deserves to be honored by the AHA and voted to receive the 1996 Humanist of the Year Award effective immediately. “This too is cancel culture.

The popularizer dismantles the transgender ideology

What could the Nairobi-born science communicator ever say that was so serious and disturbing? He openly criticized ideology from a scientific point of view transgender. Open up heaven! “ A life in Oxford has ingrained in me the Socratic habit of raising discussions, arguments with a slightly paradoxical flavor, puzzles, contradictions or inconsistencies that seem to need some clarification “Dawkins writes in his essay.” Race is a specter “, points out. “ People who have a Native American great grandfather can call themselves Native Americans. Sex, on the other hand, is damn binary. If you have a black and a white parent, you may think you can choose how to identify yourself. If I chose to identify myself as a hippo – observes – you would rightly say that I’m being ridiculous. It is more ridiculous than the church identifying the substance of blood with wine and the body with bread. Even the most right-thinking sociologist may have a hard time arguing that a penis is a social construct . “The theorists of the genre, he says,” they bypass the annoying problem of reality by decreeing that you are what you feel, regardless of biology. If you feel like a woman, you are a woman even if you have a penis. Male versus female is one of the surprisingly few genuine dichotomies that can rightfully escape censorship for what I have called The Tyranny of the Discontinuous Mind. “.

Judging by his words, the famous biologist and essayist has no intention of giving in to the dominant ideology that is threatening the freedom of thought and expression of numerous intellectuals who fortunately do not intend to bow to the blackmail and hate campaigns orchestrated by the crusaders of politically correct. Because today, affirming a concept of simple common sense – that is, that biological sex is predominant over gender, and not the other way around – can be very expensive.