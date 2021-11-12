Sex marathons, what is the record for intercourse in one day?

Do you know what is the maximum number of sexual intercourse in one day? Here is the answer from couples accustomed to sex marathons.

Many people are interested in the ideal frequency of the number of sexual intercourse in the belief that the sexual health of the couple depends largely on the number of times they end up under the sheets in the span of a week.

The frequency of intercourse varies from couple to couple, the important thing is not how many times it is done but that both feel sexually satisfied. This means that if there is quantity but quality is lacking, sexuality the couple could be affected equally.

Today we don’t want to talk to you about how many times you should make love, we just want to reveal to you what is the record of sexual intercourse of the most active couples.

What is the maximum number of reports in a day?

Obviously having a fulfilling sex life contributes to the balance of the relationship. The physical contact it promotes the psychic connection between two partners and therefore sexuality is often perceived as an important component in the relationship.

Having said that, we must also reflect on diversity of individuals which prompts each person to have different sexual expectations and needs. An ideal frequency does not exist, it depends on the partners. Each of us more or less have a more or less accentuated desire.

For some people, physical contact is a top priority and takes up most of their day. In a sense, feeling a constant urge and having an irrepressible urge to make love could be considered a sexual disorder.

Pamela Stephenson Connolly, a New Zealand psychotherapist specializing in this field, addressed the topic. In an article by The Guardian the expert told the case of a patient worried about the great sexual understanding that was between her and her partner. The two are used to doingand sex marathons and have reached an average of 11 sexual intercourse a day. This extremely high number of intercourse in just 24 hours causes pain during intercourse.

The expert took the opportunity to remind couples of something very important. The goal of sexual intercourse is pleasure. Making love should be enjoyable.

If you feel pain you shouldn’t go on. Sex marathons suggest competition. In no case should sexual intercourse be understood as a competition. It cannot be compared to a game of skill.

True fulfillment is not achieved by increasing the number but by getting as much pleasure as possible. Imagine a couple later 11 sexual intercourse and with red and painful sexual organs. Do you really think it’s a source of pride to have done it so many times?

The expert advises people who have such a high libido to extend the time of intercourse by spending more time in foreplay. Making love is not just a physical connection but also making a connection emotional.