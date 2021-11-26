News

"Sex on set? It's the worst part of my job"

Speaking of his career, Will Smith admitted that intimate takes are the most challenging for him. The atmosphere on the set would be very different from what comes to the viewer. “When you see them in a film there is music and wine. On the set there are these big men who hold the microphone, chew and stare at you,” he said amused.

He and his wife Jada Pinkett have never made any secret of being a very fiery and libertine couple, but before meeting her there was a time when sexual activity had become a problem for him. In his memoir “Will” he said that after the end of the important relationship with Melanie, who betrayed him, sex became a real disease.

“I had only slept with one other woman apart from Melanie, but in a few months I turned into a hyena. I had sex with a lot of women and it hurt the deepest part of my being,” the actor wrote in his own. autobiography. “I developed a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm. It made me nauseous and sometimes even vomit. Each time I hoped that the beautiful stranger was the one who would love me and take away my pain. Invariably, though, retching would occur. and the look in the eyes of women made me feel worse “.

