Sex robots, a booming sector with a luxury label and some risks

They can be worth up to 10,000 euros, recreate emotions and express pleasure. Sex robots are growing in popularity and experts are warning of their risks.

Technology advances to unsuspected limits. In times of pandemic and with the social media reigning in our lives, the way in which the personal relationships has changed drastically.

From the first grain of sand that the dating apps even videoconference appointments, now a most striking phenomenon begins to have more substance: the “robosexuality”. The robots sexual They are a booming sector worldwide.

What is a sex robot?

As its name suggests, these are machines with artificial intelligence designed for sexual use. They recreate the human figure with chilling precision. can be personalize to the user’s taste, from gender to features, hair, skin tone, voice and even character.

As in the movie Blade Runner 2049, where actress Ana de Armas plays the role of an “escort” android, these robots can recreate facial expressions and emotions, answer questions and have genitals. Of course, they know how to express pleasure and some incorporate even body heat. The first prototype sex robot doll with artificial intelligence it was Harmony, created by the RealDoll company, which costs $5,999.

Other recognized brands in the sector are RobotCompanion and Real Robotics. Depending on the company and the features, they can cost between 2,000 and $10,000. It is not a market suitable for all budgets, but it is gaining more and more followers. In fact, in China there is already a proliferation of brothels where there is only synthetic prostitutes.

The risks of sex robots

As these objects grow in popularity, experts warn of their risks. Christine Hendren, a doctor from Duke University in North Carolina, warned the BBC that some of these robots already offer the option of recreating a scene from rape.

One characteristic of these machines is that they can recreate the body heat of the human being.



In addition, like almost all electronic devices, they have a danger that should not be overlooked: can be hacked. In this case, the consequences could range from vigilance to data theft. But in the most extreme circumstances, many experts now warn that they could be programmed to physically harm their owner.

The fiction has explored this scenario on more than one occasion and although it seemed unreal, the sex robots they are a reality and so are their dangers.

What if sex robots are reinvented?

In love there is nothing written. So Nancy Jecker, a professor of biotics at the University of Washington, has recently advocated reinventing sex robots as products for the elderly and disabled. According to this scientist, sex robots could help this group to get excited and feel better physically and mentally.