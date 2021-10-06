In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston, and that this made certain sex scenes very awkward.

Jake Gyllenhaal, star of the new film The Guilty, streaming on Netflix, has recently been putting the spotlight on an old work of his.

During an interview for the promotion of his latest hit, the actor shared some details (somewhat anticlimactic) about his scruising sex dinners with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 romantic drama The Good Girl.

Apparently, filming those love scenes weren’t particularly pleasant for Gyllenhaal, and not even sexy.

The actor in fact said it had been a “torture” for him to film intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston:

“Oh yes. It was a real torture ».

Jake Gyllenhaal had a crush on Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in more intimate scenes early in his career it was “torture” because of his crush on her, but not paid.

“It was torture – said the actor – but at the same time it wasn’t at all. It was a mix of feelings ».

Gyllenhaal added that “love scenes are embarrassing” by default, as “there are maybe 30, 50 people watching you.”

“It’s definitely not as exciting as you can see in the movies. It’s strangely mechanical, it’s a kind of dance. You’re choreographing for a camera. ‘

Returning to tell the hottest scenes shot with Jennifer Aniston for the film The Good Girl, Jake added:

“Jennifer is a tough guy. I’ve had a crush on her for several years. And working with her on those scenes wasn’t easy at all. “

“The pillow technique was used to take me away from embarrassment“.

“It was just preventative, but we always used it when we were horizontally in that movie.”

Laughing, the actor added, “I think it was actually Jennifer’s suggestion, she was kind enough to suggest it before we started. I am very grateful to you“.

