Sex: the rarest fetishes of celebrities in bed – People – Culture

The ways in which each person can develop in bed with their partner are indications of different aspects of personality that many times each subject does not dare to reveal when it is not about having sex. The intimacy of each person is not without nuances.

For many it is uncomfortable and hilarious to have to think about things that are normal in bed, but that outside of it would sound ‘scatological’ and ‘sick’.

Some celebrities prefer to ‘do it’ in the privacy of their home than in a public place.

Humanity is part of a select group of mammalian species that consider sex as a moment of pleasure or satisfaction.not solely and exclusively for reproduction.

Suddenly being very rational, some consider sex to be the pinnacle of the best and the worst. Meeting someone and enjoying their company can sometimes be like flipping a coin. “You never know who you meet on the street.”

Nevertheless, many people have wondered about the intimacy of celebrities. It must be uncomfortable for a star to reveal aspects of their private life on air, live and direct, on radio or television, delayed thanks to a podcast, recorded in a video, captured in a photo or written in the press. They are also human and can be uncomfortable.

However, in the midst of a favorable and comfortable context, having an ‘open mind’, or due to sheer social pressure, some celebrities have revealed their tastes in privacy. For some it may be something natural or common, but for others it may be grotesque, that is very subjective. These are some examples.

Blood and knives: the fascination of Angelina Jolie



The experienced actress from films like ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ repeatedly confessed his fascination with cutting his partner with knives and seeing his blood while in bed with her.

Jolie told ‘OK’ magazine that she discovered this fascination the day she lost her virginity at the age of 14. “I started having sex with my boyfriend and sex and emotions were not enough”.

Jolie and her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, carried a vial of each other’s blood while they were married. Photo: Michael Nelson / EFE

“I was no longer a child. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend, I grabbed a knife and cut him,” she added. “He cut me off. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing.”

During her marriage to actor Billy Bob Thornton, between 2000 and 2003, both carried vials of the other’s blood.

Scarlett Johansson: ‘Having sex in a car is sexy’.



The famous actress, known mainly for her role as ‘Black Widow’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), confessed that he has a fascination with having sex in the back seats of cars.

“If I was in a really lewd mood and thinking about doing something crazy, kinky, and sexy, the backseat would be it,” revealed Johansson.

“I think having sex in a car is sexy,” he said. “If I was in a really lewd mood and thinking about doing something crazy, perverted and sexy, the backseat would be everything,” he confessed to the medium ‘Match Point’.

Penny Lancaster likes feet



Penny Lancaset and musician Rod Stewart have been married since 2007. and the British model has confessed her fascination with her husband’s toeswithout any kind of complex.

“There’s that connection between your toes and other areas of your body, like your neck and ears, so it can be quite sensual,” she said on the ‘Loose Women’ show.

On the same show, when asked if she ever allowed Stewart to do the same thing she does with him, the model responded: “In the beginning of the relationship, when you try all kinds of things … (he did) that kind of stuff between the toes, which feels good.

Stewart and Pattinson’s taste for their armpits



Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are known for their leading roles in the film adaptations of the ‘Twilight’ literary saga, which was much loved by teenage audiences during the first decade of the 21st century.

Kristen Stewart who liked to sniff and lick Pattinson’s armpits.

Both, in addition to playing two characters who were a couple in the movies, also had their romance outside the Temple Hill studios.

Regarding her privacy, the actress, in an interview with ‘Vogue’ magazine, revealed that the senses of smell and taste were fundamental when they were in bed: “I love the way (Robert) smells. And he to me. He loves to lick under my armpits.”

Rihanna: ‘S&M’



The phrase: “Chains and whips turn me on”, are part of the lyrical lines of ‘S&M’ by the famous Barbadian pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

In 2011, Rihanna confessed to ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine that she is “a bit masochistic” when it comes to having sex: “I love feeling like I’m someone’s girl,” she said.

“I love being tied up and beaten”he confessed.

Perhaps the whips are a metaphor, since she also admitted that she prefers to be spanked by her partner than to be used with a whip with her, because “it would be too planned”. “You have to stop and look for the whip,” she revealed.

