Sex videos on mobile: how to prevent them from leaking

The actor and presenter Santi Millán has been in the limelight in the last days of June due to the leaking of a video in which he has sexual relations with a woman who is not his wife, spread on social networks. Over the days, the impact of the video has been decreasing, but now it remains to be seen if Millán will denounce those who have spread it.

The distribution through the network of images with sexual content that the protagonists have recorded for their personal enjoyment became a reality as soon as the Internet began to spread. One case, so well known that a series has been filmed about it, involved actress Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee, the drummer for Mötley Crüe. It was about several home footage kept in a safe in the couple’s house that a disgruntled worker stole and turned into one of the first contents broadcast (and sold) through various web pages. The judge ruled that whoever had distributed the video should compensate each of the protagonists with $740,000. Shortly after Nicole Narain, ex-girlfriend of actor Colin Farrell, released a video recorded by him.

With the growing use of the internet and, above all, the appearance of instant messaging services and social networks, cases like these occur more and more frequently. But the images have not always been obtained by robbery: sometimes one member of the couple asks the other to send sexual images or records them and then, when the relationship breaks, that content is spread through social networks or uploads to pornographic pages.

The Hormigos clause



In Spain, the most famous case was, in 2012, that of the councilor of the Toledo town of Los Yébenes, Olvido Hormigos, who sent the soccer player Carlos Sánchez a video in which he was masturbating. The images ended up on a porn portal. On that occasion, the judge determined that, since there had been no theft of the images, since Hormigos had recorded and sent the video voluntarily, there had been no intrusion on Hormigos’ privacy, and he filed the case against the two accused of broadcasting of the video, the ex-boyfriend of Hormigos and the mayor of the town of Toledo, Pedro Acevedo. Hormigos resigned and this fact changed his life. His case caused the modification of article 197.7 of the Penal Code, which now includes as a crime the unauthorized dissemination of intimate images or recordings even if they had been obtained with the consent of the person who appears in them. A change in the law known as ‘the Hormigos clause’.

This modification of the legislation failed to prevent the suicide of a 32-year-old woman after a sexual video of her was disclosed among her co-workers, after which the woman received numerous offensive comments. The death of the victim put an end to the search for the culprit of spreading the images, since it has to be the victim who denounces. In 2020, the former Málaga coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo was also the victim of the dissemination of a video with sexual content.

According to current legislation, although the participants in a video or photos of sexual content have given their consent to the recording, they must also have given their approval so that it can be shared with third parties. Article 197 establishes a prison sentence of three months to one year or a fine of six to twelve months for disseminating, revealing or transferring to third parties images or recordings of a person that have been made “out of sight of third parties, when the disclosure seriously undermines that person’s privacy’, which can apply both to the person who first broadcast the video and to those who have forwarded it over the internet.

Tips to prevent access to videos with sensitive content



To avoid the dissemination of this type of content, the simplest thing is, of course, not to record it. If it is done, some basic safety guidelines must be followed:

■ Do not store this content on the mobile, as they could steal it and access what the phone contains. Hackers could also access the gadget through some harmful software. That is why it is advisable to copy this sensitive content to another device such as a USB key or a hard drive that can be encrypted (not in the cloud, because whoever steals the access passwords could get to that video or photos and spread them). Next, you have to delete it from the phone because having it on several devices multiplies the chances of someone getting hold of those files.

■ Do not send the file to anyone. Once the video is shared control over it is lost. Above all, it is not recommended to do it with someone you have known for a short time or in whom you do not fully trust.

■ If it is shared with another person, make it very clear – preferably in writing – the commitment not to show or share these images or video with anyone in any way. Before sending, check well that the recipient is the person with whom you want to share that file.

■ Do not connect to open public Wi-Fi networks, as hackers can break into your phone and steal sensitive content, including passwords.

■ You have to keep your mobile software updated, both the operating system and the applications, to make things difficult for potential hackers. It should be remembered that a few years ago, hackers managed to access the content of the phones of numerous famous women such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kaley Cuoco, Rihanna or Scarlett Johansson and spread the nude images they found on the phones.

■ Protect access to the phone with a complex password. There are some models that include private folders for this type of information or you can use a file manager with password-protected folders, such as Google’s own Files. No one other than the owner of the phone should have access to that folder or app.

Finally, if one of these videos is found on social networks, the content must be reported to the platform.