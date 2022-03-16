SEX with HITLER, the video game that sneaked into Steam for several days

Independent developers have all kinds of technologies at their disposal and some of them use them for evil.. Beyond titles such as Hello Kitty Big City Dreams or Dora the Explorer: Puppy, there are deliveries that mix topics as controversial as they are baneable, and one of these cases undoubtedly occurred with SEX with HITLER.

SEX with HITLER was available for several days on Steam, the leading video game distribution platform for PC. Valve soon realized and lowered its availability, but reality is stranger than fiction and several users had already paid the 5.69 euros cost of the title to be able to enjoy its capabilities.

The main menu of SEX with HITLER.

SEX with HITLER, a video game that is not what it seems

SEX with HITLER, yes, how it sounds. However, in this striking video game we cannot, in fact, make love with the Austrian military man and dictator nationalized German. We embody Adolf Hitler in the different screens of the title, which bases its gameplay on an isometric view shooterunder a constant zenith plane.

The German dictator will be dressed in a pristine uniform that he will not take off between shots, when he chats amicably with the different protagonists of the visual novel that the plot proposes, through mugshots. The interlocutors of SEX with HITLER will be what is called waifuwhich is basically a woman with excessively highlighted features to achieve quick male acceptance.

These ladies will address Adolf as Führer and will wear the most contemporary clothing, depending on the time of departure. After some conversations that deal with very broad topics, in SEX with HITLER we will return to action with our weapons. We will have our own life bar and the number of bullets in the magazine will appear on the screen at all times.