‘Sex with Katy Perry? Not enough, as parents “

«How many times do I do sex with my partner? Not enough, but we must take into account that we have just had a baby girl “. Orlando Bloom opens a crack in his intimacy and reveals how activity under the sheets has decreased with Katy Perry after the arrival of the daughter Daisy Dove. A detail that does not seem to affect the understanding of the couple: recently the gossip also spoke of an alleged secret marriage between the actor and the singer.

“She is sporting the faith left ring finger and no more the engagement ringHe pointed out Page Six, giving life to a tam tam sui social. On the other hand, it has been over two years since he made the proposal aboard a helicopter, on the day of Valentine’s day: although they have always reiterated not to be in a hurry, they should have married last summer in Japan, but then the pandemic of Covid forced them to postpone.

If they have already exchanged the fateful one Yes without announcing it it is not known, it must be said that Orlando never utters the word “wife»:« What are the great loves of my life? My child Flynn (had in 2011 with Miranda Kerr), my daughter Daisy Dove. And my girlfriend, of course, ”he says in the funny interview with the Guardian. Before dedicating a thought also to the beloved Mighty Poodle, disappeared in Montecito last July.

“I lost sight of him seven minutes, was the last time I cried. An experience terrible and painful “. Bloom, freewheeling, also talks about his best kiss («with my girlfriend Debbie, at 17 “), of his closest contact with the law (” the fines for speeding») And the sensational fall from the fourth floor when he was twenty (« I was told that I would not have walked anymore, instead I had a miraculous recovery “).

In short, anecdotes by private life, but no confirmation on the alleged secret wedding with Katy: «Unfortunately I don’t think I have secrets. I have nothing to tell people don’t know already“.

