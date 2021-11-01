“Sex with Will? It wasn’t easy …”

In the last episode of his series Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith with his mother as a guest Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, and the Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, got together to discuss how to maintain a healthy relationship with your partner and make sure you always know each other’s desires. The star confessed to the difficulties she often faces in sexual intercourse with Will Smith after nearly 24 years of marriage.

“We started this adventure very young, you know, at 22. You always expect your partner to know what you want, especially when it comes to sex. You think ‘Well you love me, you should know. If you love me you should read my thoughts ‘It’s actually a big trap.’ Gwyneth Paltrow, who created the Netflix show about sex: Sex, Love & Goop, he replied: “Isn’t it strange, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and you feel it crushed“. Jada Pinkett Smith found herself in agreement with the star, stating that she feels really in trouble at times but tries, to keep the relationship as strong as she can: “Crushed yes. Tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of that, I know I have to be responsible for doing the same ”. He added that he still finds “uncomfortable” express her wishes in the bedroom.

We also remember that Smith allowed himself to some interviews where he also talked about the relationship with his wife, telling all the background of a very particular choice: to have a open relationship. The two got married in 1997 and until 2015 everything seems to have gone smoothly. 2015, however, was the year of crisis and misunderstandings, so much so that as they later revealed, the two also separated. At that point Jada began dating the singer R&B August Alsina, introduced to her by her son and many years younger than her.

Will Smith wife: their marriage no longer includes monogamy

To date, however, everything has been brought to light: Will and Jada have revealed that they actually have a relationship that no longer involves the monogamy: “Marriage for us cannot be a prison. We both have full confidence in the other and personal freedom, ”the Hollywood actor revealed, according to reports The Sun. Smith also admitted that this is certainly not a viable path for everyone, but an experience that requires unconditional trust and the will to give the other maximum freedom. According to him, this is the highest demonstration of love.