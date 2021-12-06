sex with Zhang Gaoli, I sold- Corriere.it

Last month, the Chinese revealed on social media, in a post immediately removed, that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior official. It has since disappeared from the public eye

“It’s not easy to talk about, but I want it to come out. To what extent I feel hypocritical. I confess I’m not a good girl, in fact, I’m a bad, bad girl. About three years ago you, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, retired and asked Dr. Liu, from the Tianjin Tennis Center, to contact me to arrange a tennis match with me at the Kangming Hotel in Beijing. After playing tennis in the morning, you and your wife Kang Jie took me to your home. Then you took me to a room and just like in Tianjin over ten years ago you told me you wanted to have sex with me. I was very scared that afternoon, I did not expect it to happen like this, with a guard outside the door, because it was impossible to believe that your wife would agree to such a thing. We had had sex once, seven years ago, and then you went to Beijing to join the Communist Party Standing Committee. For a long time I had buried our story in my heart, as you had no intention of taking any responsibility. But then, why did you come looking for me again, to take me to your house and force me to have sex with you? I have no proof, and it has been impossible to keep any trace of what happened. That afternoon, I said no to you at first and burst into tears. I dined with you and your wife, Kang Jie. You kept talking and saying so many things, to get the thoughts out of my mind. After dinner, you said that you had never forgotten me in those seven years, and that I should be nice to you, and so on … I was feeling panic, but I gave in. Yes, we had sex. Since that day, I have felt love for you blossom again (…).