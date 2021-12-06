sex with Zhang Gaoli, I sold- Corriere.it
Last month, the Chinese revealed on social media, in a post immediately removed, that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior official. It has since disappeared from the public eye
Last month, famous Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai revealed on social media that she was sexually assaulted by a senior government official. Soon after, she disappeared from the public eye. His post, on Weibo, was quickly removed, but not before several followers had already captured the screen. Here is the complete translation of Peng Shuai’s post.
“It’s not easy to talk about, but I want it to come out. To what extent I feel hypocritical. I confess I’m not a good girl, in fact, I’m a bad, bad girl. About three years ago you, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, retired and asked Dr. Liu, from the Tianjin Tennis Center, to contact me to arrange a tennis match with me at the Kangming Hotel in Beijing. After playing tennis in the morning, you and your wife Kang Jie took me to your home. Then you took me to a room and just like in Tianjin over ten years ago you told me you wanted to have sex with me. I was very scared that afternoon, I did not expect it to happen like this, with a guard outside the door, because it was impossible to believe that your wife would agree to such a thing. We had had sex once, seven years ago, and then you went to Beijing to join the Communist Party Standing Committee. For a long time I had buried our story in my heart, as you had no intention of taking any responsibility. But then, why did you come looking for me again, to take me to your house and force me to have sex with you? I have no proof, and it has been impossible to keep any trace of what happened. That afternoon, I said no to you at first and burst into tears. I dined with you and your wife, Kang Jie. You kept talking and saying so many things, to get the thoughts out of my mind. After dinner, you said that you had never forgotten me in those seven years, and that I should be nice to you, and so on … I was feeling panic, but I gave in. Yes, we had sex. Since that day, I have felt love for you blossom again (…).
Even at the risk of my life, I want to tell the truth about you. On the evening of October 30, 2021, we had a fight. You said we were going to your house on the afternoon of November 2nd to clear everything up. Today, at noon, you called me to tell me that you are very busy and that we will hear from you later. And you “disappeared” again, as you did seven years ago. You said there was no commitment between us. You were always afraid that I would take a tape recorder with me to gather evidence. I have nothing to prove what has happened, neither audio nor video, only the real experience of my life turned upside down.
But even if I risk disintegrating, like an egg thrown against a rock, I’m ready to tell the truth about you. You will deny or go on a counterattack. I am a bad girl who doesn’t deserve to be a mother. You are the father of a son and a daughter. After everything you’ve done in this life, will you be able to look them in the face with a clear conscience?
December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 08:57)
