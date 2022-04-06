Sex worker attacked by client dies

He died Tuesday night sex worker who was in intensive care at the Darío Contreras hospital, after being attacked by a client who refused to pay her and a colleague for her services.

The young 21-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital since Sunday, March 27, after her attacker Dickson José Rivas García stabbed her in the face with a knife.

The young woman was declared dead yesterday, hours after her attacker was sent to the Najayo prison for three months of preventive detention.

Prosecutors handling the case have said that this death complicates Dickson’s procedural situation, since he could be charged with murder.

In its file, the Public Ministry establishes that on Sunday, March 27, after obtaining the services of its two victims, the defendant Dickson José Rivas alleged that his account was blocked and took the two women to his apartment to wait for the unblocking.

The victims and the accused arrived at the apartment around noon and waited several hours. The defendant took advantage of the fact that one of them entered the bathroom to wound the other in the face with a knife, the file details.

Then he went for the other one, threw her on the bed and tried to strangle her. At that moment, the aggressor moved in search of the knife and the woman managed to return to the bathroom, where she locked herself in to scream for help.

Upon being discovered, the aggressor tried to flee, but was stopped by neighbors who called the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

