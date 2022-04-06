Sex worker was killed by a client

the death of the sex worker who was in intensive care Dario Contreras Hospitalafter being attacked by a client who had allegedly refused to pay her and her partneris the latest episode of a case that dismays society.

Dickson Jose Rivas Garcia was sent on Tuesday to the Najayo prison for three months of preventive detention under the charge of attempted murder against two sex workers. The decision was adopted by Judge Juan Francisco Rodríguez Consoró, of the Office of Permanent Attention of the National District.

The defendant’s defense argued at the hearing that he acted in self-defense. He specifies that the two women attacked him first and that they tried to rob him in his house.

The event

The young 21-year-old woman had been hospitalized since Sunday, March 27, after her attacker Dickson Jose Rivas Garcia stick a knife in his face.

According to a preliminary file from the Public Ministry, it all started around 6:00 in the morning of that fateful Sunday. LG, one of the victims, was on George Washington Avenue in the National District, like on other days, waiting for a client to offer her service to, and García arrived. But, according to the document, LG did not want to go alone with this man and told her that she had to wait for a partner whose name initials are GJ

The man agreed, because instead of one he would take two women with him. When GJ arrived, they entered into negotiations until the amount that this pair of women would charge for the services they would offer to Dickson was settled at 18,000 pesos, the investigation establishes.

However, before going to a cabin to complete the business, the man allegedly convinced them to go to Charles de Gaulle Avenue in East Santo Domingo, because he had to change the vehicle in which he was traveling, since it supposedly belonged to his father.

the deception

The accusation indicates that once the vehicle was changed, they went to the Hollywood cabin on the San Isidro highway, until then the man showed no signs of being aggressive. On the contrary, in an interview with LG by prosecutors, it said that in principle the man behaved like a gentleman, even better than any client they had had.

Once the two women completed their work, it was time to claim payment. At that time, García allegedly told them that she would make a transfer and asked them for a bank account. Supposedly, when she was about to make the transaction, his account had problems and he told the women that it had been blocked and they had to wait until 3:00 pm that day.

That is why he invited them to accompany him to his house, while they unlocked his account. The story continues that they arrived at the house of the accused, located in the National District, at noon. García parked a little before the building in which he lived, he explained LG

In addition, he told them to wait for him to come upstairs to supposedly organize the house a bit. When they went up to the fourth level, where Dickson’s apartment was, GJ slept for a while, however, LG began to feel uncomfortable and suspicious as the hours passed.

Questioning Dickson about the transfer, Dickson told him they should wait until midnight.

strange behavior

According to the case file, late at night, LG began to worry, especially because she realized that Dickson wanted to give her a drink with some pills, which she assumes were to put her to sleep; she said she recognized the medication because it is the one her mother uses to sleep.

LG told investigators that Dickson “was also smoking marijuana.”

Around 7:00 pm he woke GJ up and motioned to the bathroom, while whispering that when he got out of the bathroom they would leave. To which, according to the document, Dickson reacted by asking if he had said that he was crazy.

In the bathroom LG locks, then he heard a strange noise, like someone drowning, so he started calling GJ, but she didn’t answer.

a moment of terror

At that moment he felt that they were forcing the bathroom door to get in, so he got scared and started screaming for help.

The screams alerted neighbors, but they didn’t know exactly where it was from, until someone yelled, “Where is it?” and LG told them that on the fourth floor.

According to the Public Ministry document, Dickson managed to get his hands through the bathroom door and LG in his desperation bit his fingers, to which the aggressor replied that she “would be the fourth.”

When Dickson almost opens the door completely, LG hits him with the bathroom mirror, with a piece of glass he tries to defend himself, while his assailant tells him that she is not a woman to kill him, indicates the document from the Public Ministry.

“Then it was that I saw my friend with the knife in her head, she was able to walk a little, she tried to help me, but I had no strength, Dickson had me in bed, trying to hang me,” said the woman.

LG indicated that she played dead, at which point Dickson went to the kitchen, which he took the opportunity to get stuck in the bathroom again and ask for help again.

The neighbors

Dickson persisted in his intention to kill LG until he realized that he had been discovered by his neighbors and tried to flee; however, they did not let him escape.

While they waited for the National System for Emergency Attention and Security 9-1-1, the neighbors had the accused surrounded near a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment.

“That man is a monster, I am very afraid, he told me that I was going to be the fourth,” LG said during his statement to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, GJ is still fighting for his life in the intensive care area of ​​the Dario Contreras Hospitalafter being stabbed in the face by Dickson.

