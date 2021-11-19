Sexual abuse and drugs: Ligue 1 overwhelmed by scandal | News

Very harsh accusations by the journalist Romain Molina on social media: 400 abused young players and a national team involved in a drug ring

There is everything, come on sexual abuse of 400 young footballers to a drug ring involving a French international. These are the contents revealed by Romain Molina, well-known journalist and author of investigations also for Guardian, BBC, CNN and New York Times, during an open space on social media in which he revealed a preview of a part of the dossier he is working on. Molina’s accusations are chilling: from the violence against hundreds of children inside the training centers of important football clubs, including the Ligue 1, up to the not too veiled reference to a Blues player who allegedly peddled illegal drugs and other smuggled goods abroad. Passing by “the many footballers of PSG who often and willingly smoke hookahs even before away games and who would take their “equipment” with them even away from Paris “.

A bomb that, if confirmed, would throw the entire French football scene into total chaos. Returning to the abuses, Molina refers to coaches who have continued to carry out their profession regularly despite being aware of the facts committed by them.

As for the players, there are two names that stand out: Elye Wahi, Montpellier striker, who allegedly forced some team-mates to masturbate in front of him, under the threat of being beaten at the time of his militancy in the Caen youth sector and the Real player, Ferland Mendy, still according to Molina, guilty of attacking a woman and kicking her in the head before showing her his genitals. The woman, who ended up in hospital, was reported to have had a head injury.

But that’s not enough, because Molina’s revelations would only be a preview, so much so that the journalist himself then closed his space by explaining: “You are not ready for what I will make public between March and April. There will be a before and an after in the World football “.