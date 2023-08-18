Sexual Arousal and Ejaculation Are Not the Same: What’s the Difference?

do you know there are big differences between sexual arousal and ejaculationThat’s right, despite the fact that we associate these expressions with male sexuality as synonyms, the reality is that they do not always go together, find out why.

Sexuality is a big taboo subject in our society, as it is considered a taboo subject or something we should feel ashamed of, but putting aside the many moral prejudices that exist regarding human sexual health, it is important to put it in front. Arguments of being able to fully enjoy pleasure.

What is orgasm?

To begin with, let’s define each concept. Orgasm is the intense pleasurable sensation and sexual climax experienced during sexual arousal, where the individual undergoes rhythmic muscle contractions in the genital area, which release accumulated sexual tension, i.e., it is a neurological response and one of the is experienced as Feeling of joy and satisfaction.

What is ejaculation?

On the other hand, male ejaculation simply refers to the expulsion of semen from the penis. This physiological process that usually occurs during the climax of intercourse and results from the rhythmic contractions of the muscles at the base of the penis that expel semen through the urethra.

What is the difference between orgasm and ejaculation?

Despite the fact that medically it has a technical interpretation Sexual arousal and ejaculation may appear to be one and the same, the reality is that they do not occur together on all occasions. While orgasm is primarily a neurological response and sensation of pleasure, ejaculation is a physiological process more related to reproduction. However, it’s important to note that orgasm and ejaculation can vary between people and don’t always happen at the same time or in the same way.

To understand this male biological process, we have to understand what are orgasm and ejaculation in scientific terms.

ejaculatory orgasm

This type of orgasm is the most common, it is characterized by the powerful expulsion of semen through the penis after a highly satisfying sexual encounter.

dry orgasm

This type of orgasm is characterized by the absence of semen after a sexual encounter, despite the fact that this has been proven. dry orgasms are completely harmlessThey are generally rare and in some cases, they may reveal some kind of physical problem.

dead body

What does dry orgasm mean?

This harmless to health phenomenon can be caused by a number of circumstances, with a variety of causes and explanations, the diagnosis of which can only be made by a doctor.

refraction of penis

After ejaculation, many men experience a refractory period, during which they are unable to achieve an erection or ejaculate again. However, some men may experience orgasms without ejaculation during this refractory period.

continuous stimulation

During prolonged sexual stimulation, it is possible to reach an orgasmic state without ejaculation. This can happen when stimulation stops before ejaculation occurs, allowing orgasm to be experienced without the release of semen.

health problems

Some medical conditions, such as erectile dysfunction, prostatitis, or prostate surgery, can affect a man’s ability to ejaculate, but it is still possible to experience orgasm.

Some sexual techniques, such as stimulation of the P point (an area inside the rectum) or control of the pubococcygeus muscle, can cause orgasm without ejaculation.

It is important to note that each person is unique and the experience of orgasm and ejaculation can vary. If you have specific concerns or questions about your own sexual experience, it’s a good idea to consult with a health professional, such as a doctor or sexual health specialist.