Sexual censorship invades the Marilyn Monroe biopic and delays its premiere

Powerful woman, inveterate party animal, cinematographic product and passive victim of Hollywood more patriarchal. The American sexual revolution left the world sixty years ago, and Netflix has undermined her intimate life to leave memorized on her VOD platform a biopic worthy of the big screen under the name of what most characterized him Marilyn Monroe, Blonde (blonde). And precisely that sexuality is what has led the company to the deepest well of censorship, delaying its premiere for more than two years.

Ana de Armas filming the Marilyn Monroe movie, ‘Blonde’

It has been more than ten years since the director Andrew Dominic He has been wanting to transfer the life of Marilyn Monroe openly to the screen. He was first shunned by every major studio for his explicit thinking about the film, until he caught the attention of Netflix and was able to get down to business with “the most desirable woman on the planet» -in her own words-, Ana de Armas, as the real Norma Jeane Mortenson, alias Marilyn.

The production company that bought his idea was the same one that refused to allow the film to participate in the last Venice festival, canceling it at the last moment and postponing its premiere. To put us in a situation, it was reported that the director was involved in a dispute with Netflix, since the production company refused to accept the final cut, due to the strong component of eroticism that it would include, translated into a ‘menstrual cunnilingus’ and a savage rape. . A fact that Dominik himself took it upon himself to deny in an interview for ScreenDaily: «Anything you can see in series like euphoria or The Deuce it is much more explicit in relation to sex. What’s the point of censoring anything in a society where the song of the year talks about ‘wet pussies’? It is a lie, as I have read somewhere, that a bloody cunnilingus is seen with the actress’s menstruation. But yes, the film teaches what it has to teach. Marilyn was raped or so it is said. Honestly, I think that everything that has happened is the fault of Marilyn, who is an American icon. It is a political problem. With any other character we would not be talking about anything.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Blonde’ director Andrew Dominik: “I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.” Story: https://t.co/qhpF5mZfAh pic.twitter.com/pgYTXDepAP — Screen International (@Screendaily) February 11, 2022

For that reason Blonde was ‘punished’ in the United States by placing it on the adult-only category (NC-17) limiting, for the first time on Netflixthe target from the age of 17 -equivalent to 18 years in our country-, which for them was like condemning it to ostracism, but which served as a solution to make its premiere possible. In the midst of the dispute, Netflix was accused along with Brad Pitt -producer of the film- of playing dirty and trying to make a less burdensome remake for their commercial interests, despite the fact that Dominik refused to cut a production that had been filmed for more than two years, in 2019.

However, Dominik insists that the problems the film has had are not because of its explicit content, but because it is a “criticism of America’s sacred cows.” movement #MeToo‘Cause nobody cared about this kind of shit before, or what it’s like to be an unwanted girl, or what it’s like to go through the meat grinder that is Hollywood.”

The best movie you’ve ever seen” Andrew Dominic

Andrew Dominik is Australian, but not modest, and considers his film “the best you’ve ever seen.” based on the best-seller Five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde tells the personal and boldly reimagined story of the icon beauty and the world’s most famous sex symbol. A portrait of Marilyn Monroe during the 1950s and 1960s told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

Although Cannes is very strict in its protocols, the festival director himself, Thierry Fremauxwas delighted with the project when he saw it and invited it to appear out of competition, but “Netflix doesn’t want to come to Cannes”.

Although there is still no clear release date, it is known that the film will be released in theaters at the end of the year and will remain for eight months before passing into the hands of the platform. streaming most used in the world.

With Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe, the cast will also be made up of Adrien Brody, Bobbu Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt and Scott Robertson they are credited as executive producers.